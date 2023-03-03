Container of India : R SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF 500 KVA DG SET AT MMLP/BARHI,
OPEN TENDER UNDER SINGLE BID SYSTEM (E-Tendering Mode Only)
SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING
OF 500 KVA DG SET AT MMLP/BARHI, SONIPAT
(HARYANA).
Last Date & Time for receipt of Tender (Online): 22.03.2023 upto 15:00 hrs
Date & Time for opening of the Tender: 23.03.2023 at 15:30 hrs
TENDER NOTICE (E-Tendering Mode Only)
Online tenders in Single Bid system are invited for SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF 500 KVA DG SET AT MMLP/BARHI, SONIPAT (HARYANA) only through e-tendering mode. The bid document can only be downloaded after paying Rs.1000/- through online from the website (www. tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
Tender No.
CON/AREA-1/TECH/ELECT/BARHI/SITC/DG SET/2023
Estimated Cost
Rs.48,00,000/- (inclusive of GST)
Period of the contract
As per Clause-5 of Section -II
Earnest Money Deposit*
Rs.96,000/- (through e-payment) as per clause 2.1 (a) of
Section-I
Cost of Document*
Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-
payment
Tender Processing Fee*
Rs.2832/- (inclusive of 18% GST) through e-payment
which is Non-refundable
Date of Sale (On Line)
From 01.03.2023 at 15:00 Hrs. to 21.03.2023 up to
16:00 Hrs.
Date & Time of submission
22.03.2023 up to 15:00 Hrs. (E-Tendering Mode Only)
Date & Time of Opening
23.03.2023 at 15:30 Hrs.
* Through e-Payment
CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof. For complete details logon to www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
Group General Manager/Technical (Area-1)
TENDER NOTICE
Detailed NIT
OPEN TENDER NO. CON/AREA-1/TECH/ELECT/BARHI/SITC/DG SET/2023
Container Corporation of India Ltd.,
(A Govt. of India Undertaking),
Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, New Delhi-110020
(E-Tendering Mode only)
Open E-Tender in Single Bid system is invited for the below mentioned work from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/joint venture/consortium firms registered or have worked with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/ Other Government organizations/PSU.
The tender notice is also available on the websitewww.concorindia.co.in.The bid documents can be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL), However, the intending bidders should submit the document sale price of Rs.1000/- (inclusive of taxes) through e-payment at the time of making online request.
The tender cost and earnest money deposit (EMD) should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Ltd through e-payment and the receipt of the same
should be scanned and uploaded on the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
Complete tender document along with receipt of e-payment of tender sale price & EMD shall be received online as per date & time mentioned below:
Tender No.
CON/AREA-1/TECH/ELECT/BARHI/SITC/DG SET/2023
Name of Work
SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF 500
KVA DG SET AT MMLP/BARHI, SONIPAT (HARYANA).
Estimated Cost
Rs.48,00,000/- (inclusive of GST)
Period of the contract
As per clause 5 of Section-II
Earnest Money Deposit*
Rs.96,000/- (through e-payment) as per clause 2.1 (a) of Section-I
Cost of Document*
Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-payment
Tender Processing Fee*
Rs.2832/- (inclusive of 18% GST) through e-payment which is Non-
refundable
Date of Sale (On Line)
From 01.03.2023 at 15:00 Hrs. to 21.03.2023 up to 16:00 Hrs.
Last Date & Time of
22.03.2023 up to 15:00 Hrs. (E-Tendering Mode Only)
submission of Tender
Date and Time of
23.03.2023 at 15:30 Hrs.
opening of Tender
The e-bids (tender) shall be opened in presence of the tenderers or their authorized representative, if they desire to attend.
Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the tender sale price and processing fee. CONCOR will not be responsible for delay/difficulty/inaccessibility of downloading facility for any reason whatsoever.
To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/- + GST @ 18% to ITI, through e-payment.
The e-payment of tender document cost, earnest money deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in e-tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on websitewww.concorindia.com,www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
Evaluation Criteria for the determination of lowest bidder;
The Tender Evaluation Committee will evaluate the bids on the basis oflowest bid received to decide the lowest qualified bidder.
If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then both the bidders will be asked to submit revised sealed offers, The Tender Evaluation Committee will open the sealed offers and evaluate them to decide lowest bidder.
For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 011- 49424365 or cell no. 08800378607.
CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
Note: 1
Tender document shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE's) registered with the nominated agencies.
MSEs will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit.(REFER CLAUSE2.1 (A) OF SECTION-I)
Registration amount and tender processing fee will be applicable as per the requirement of e-tender.
In order to avail benefits / preferential treatment, the MSEs must be registered with any of the following:
i. District Industries Centers
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Khadi and Village Industries Board
Coir Board
National Small Industries Corporation
Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
MSEs have started Udyog Aadhar Memorandum (UAM), an online registration system since 18th September, 2015 and all MSEs who are having Udyog Aadhar Memorandum will be given all benefits available under Public Procurement Policy for MSEs order, 2012.
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSEs
In case MSEs do not provide the above mentioned document, their offer will not be entertained.
The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration (except UAM). In those cases where the MSEs are not able to provide the certificate with validity date of their registration, a self-declaration by the MSE (party) on their letter head, confirming the validity of their registration can be accepted.
Note 2: Startup
The startup are exempted from submission of EMD.(REFER CLAUSE2.1 (A)OF SECTION-I)
For availing the relaxation, bidder is required to submit requisite certificate towards Startup enterprise registration issued by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce and the Certificate duly self-attested / notary public with legible stamp.
Group General Manager/Tech (Area-1)
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
