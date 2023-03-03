Container of India : R SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF 500 KVA DG SET AT MMLP/BARHI,

भारतीय कं टेनर िनगम िलिमटेड Container Corporation of India Ltd.

TENDER NOTICE (E-Tendering Mode Only)

Online tenders in Single Bid system are invited for SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF 500 KVA DG SET AT MMLP/BARHI, SONIPAT (HARYANA) only through e-tendering mode. The bid document can only be downloaded after paying Rs.1000/- through online from the website (www. tenderwizard.com/CCIL).

Tender No. CON/AREA-1/TECH/ELECT/BARHI/SITC/DG SET/2023 Estimated Cost Rs.48,00,000/- (inclusive of GST) Period of the contract As per Clause-5 of Section -II Earnest Money Deposit* Rs.96,000/- (through e-payment) as per clause 2.1 (a) of Section-I Cost of Document* Rs.1,000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e- payment Tender Processing Fee* Rs.2832/- (inclusive of 18% GST) through e-payment which is Non-refundable Date of Sale (On Line) From 01.03.2023 at 15:00 Hrs. to 21.03.2023 up to 16:00 Hrs. Date & Time of submission 22.03.2023 up to 15:00 Hrs. (E-Tendering Mode Only) Date & Time of Opening 23.03.2023 at 15:30 Hrs. * Through e-Payment

CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof. For complete details logon to www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

Group General Manager/Technical (Area-1)

