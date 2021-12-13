Log in
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
Container of India : Renewal of existing BG track and AMC of CONCOR sidings at different CONCOR terminals (i.e ICD TKD, Moradabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur,Khatuwas, Ludhiana, Dhappar, Phillaur, Khemli, Barhi,Kanpur, Agra, Kota, Malanpur

12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
126

359368/2021/Engg. AREA - I

127

359368/2021/Engg. AREA - I

128

359368/2021/Engg. AREA - I

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 76 367 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net income 2022 11 136 M 147 M 147 M
Net cash 2022 4 755 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 397 B 5 247 M 5 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 44,4%
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED63.32%5 247
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION19.33%159 729
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY16.95%91 495
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION21.85%70 456
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.56%48 433
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-13.86%27 170