Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/13 01:06:04 am
648.4
INR
-0.58%
01:06a CONTAINER OF INDIA : Renewal of existing BG track and AMC of CONCOR sidings at different CONCOR terminals (i.e ICD TKD, Moradabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur,Khatuwas, Ludhiana, Dhappar, Phillaur, Khemli, Barhi,Kanpur, Agra, Kota, Malanpur
PU
11/30 Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Non-Official Independent Directors Appointments
CI
11/02 CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Container of India : Renewal of existing BG track and AMC of CONCOR sidings at different CONCOR terminals (i.e ICD TKD, Moradabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur,Khatuwas, Ludhiana, Dhappar, Phillaur, Khemli, Barhi,Kanpur, Agra, Kota, Malanpur
126
359368/2021/Engg. AREA - I
127
359368/2021/Engg. AREA - I
128
359368/2021/Engg. AREA - I
Disclaimer
Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 06:05:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Sales 2022
76 367 M
1 010 M
1 010 M
Net income 2022
11 136 M
147 M
147 M
Net cash 2022
4 755 M
62,9 M
62,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
35,7x
Yield 2022
1,46%
Capitalization
397 B
5 247 M
5 255 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,14x
EV / Sales 2023
4,38x
Nbr of Employees
1 400
Free-Float
44,4%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
652,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.