Container of India : Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern Warehousing Complex under CONCOR's branding in and around Bengaluru.
01/23/2023 | 11:02am EST
Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern Warehousing Complex under CONCOR's branding in and around Bengaluru
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
भारतीयकं टेनरननगमलिलमटेड
C-3, Mathura Road
New Delhi-110076
Ph No: 011-41673093 - 96; Fax No: 011-41673112
Open E-Tender No.: CON/LD-eOF/0TNDR/32/2019-CO/Bengaluru
Date: 24.01.2023
INDEX
Page No
Chapter - I
Introduction &Instruction for Bid Submission
03 - 05
Chapter - II
Tender Conditions
06 - 16
Chapter - III
Scope of Work
17- 20
Chapter - IV
General Conditions
21-29
APPENDIX - 1
Financial Offer
30
APPENDIX - 2
Letter for Submission of Tender
31
APPENDIX-3
Integrity Pact
32-36
APPENDIX-4
SPECIMEN OF
DECLARATIONREGARDINGBANNINGOFBUSINESS
37-38
DEALINGS
APPENDIX-5
Agreement
39
APPENDIX-6
SPECIMEN OF J O I NT V ENT UR E
40-43
APPENDIX-7-8
SPECIMEN OF POWER OF ATTORNEY
44-47
SPECIMEN OF BANK GUARANTEE FOR PERFORMANCE
APPENDIX-9
SECURITY
48-49
APPENDIX-10
SPECIMEN OF BANK GUARANTEE FOR BID SECURITY
50
APPENDIX-11
ILLUSTRATION FOR MINIMUM GUARANTEE
51
AMOUNT
CHAPTER - I
INRODUCTION&INSTRUCTION FOR BID SUBMISSION
About CONCOR
CONCOR is a leading Logistics Service Provider and largest Container Train Operator in India. The company has a vast network of Domestic and Exim terminals pan India.
About the Project
CONCOR, is planning to expand its footprints in warehousing business across the country. It presently owns and operates more than 40 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space and intends to grow its capacity. In this direction for achieving above objective, CONCOR intends to foray into warehousing business in Bengaluru by inviting bids from interested parties for selection of warehouse logistics partner for Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern Warehousing Complex on their own land or land under Lease and to be operated under CONCOR's branding for a period of 30 years with Railway PFT from the date of issuance of LOA.
Scope of Works for Warehouse Logistics Partner
The bidder would be required to undertake the following activities
Providing land for the project for the unfettered use by CONCOR over the contract period.
Construction, operation, and maintenance of minimum 10 lakh sq ft of Modern Warehouse.
Construction, operation, and maintenance of Additional warehouses to handle, Bulk and Break-Bulk commodities as per the industry needs.
Operate and maintain the rail siding facility/ Private Freight Terminal (PFT) constructed by CONCOR.
Provide the required handling equipments and requisite manpower for handling of containers/cargo.
Provide First Mile and Last Mile services (FMLM) to the Customers based on individual Customer requirement.
Value Added Services like Packaging, Labeling, Knitting, Pelleting, Invoicing etc.
Any other related activities as per the demands of the industry to improve the traffic at the terminal.
Instructions for the Bid Submission
Tenderers must read these instructions before submitting the bid.
a. The bid document can be downloaded from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL during the tender issue period.
This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in and website of Central Public Procurement Portal (http://eprocure.gov.in).
For any difficulty in downloading & submission of bid at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact the helpdesk no.080-45811365 or email: saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com
Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk and responsibility of the user. CONCOR will not be responsible for delay/difficulty/in-accessibility of downloading for any reason whatsoever.
For addendum/corrigendum, Bidders should visit www.concorindia.co.in and www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, if any, till the time of opening of the bid. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
All bids must be submitted through e-tendering mode only through the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL containing two separate e-bids viz. Technical Bid and Financial Bid. Bidders who qualify in technical evaluation will proceed for further process. No other mode is acceptable and will be summarily rejected if the bids are received through any other mode.
To participate in this Tender, it is mandatory for the interested parties to have user ID & password, issued by M/s ITI Limited.
The instructions issued by Department of Public Enterprises on the subject
"Restrictions under rule 144 (xi) of General Financial rules (GFR's) 2017 vide letter dated 30-07-2020 and subsequent letter shall be applicable in this contract.
A pre-bid meeting would be held on 06.02.2023 at 15:00 Hrs to clarify doubts, etc. before the bidder submits his bid.
Any clarification on bid documents can be sought in writing and should reach this office two days before the pre-bid meet for CONCOR to examine the same well in advance.
All the bids received shall be opened on the date and time mentioned in the Tender Notice. The sequence of opening shall be:
Technical Bid.
Financial Bid.
The Bid Security of Rs. One (01) Crore to be paid through crossed Demand Draft or Bank Guarantee (BG) from any Nationalised / Scheduled Bank in the proforma approved by CONCOR (Appendix-10). The BG shall be valid for Six months from the date of opening of tender. Scanned copy of DD/BG should be uploaded in the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
The Original DD/BG should be submitted to CONCOR before opening of the tender.
Technical Bid: The Technical Bid will contain all signed by the authorized person and scanned documents listed below must be uploaded on or before 15:00 Hrs of 14.02.2023 on the websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
Signed and stamped copy of the Tender Document on each page.
Eligibility Criteria Documents mentioned in the Chapter II
Bid Security of Rs.1.0 Crore
Applicable documents mentioned in clause no. 4,5,6,7 of chapter-II
Tender Letter for submission of E-Tender(Appendix-2)
Financial Bid: The Financial Bid dully filled and digitally signed as per format in Appendix- 1shall be uploaded on or before 15:00 Hrs of 14.02.2023 on the websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
5. E-Tender Notice
Open E-Tender No.
CON/LD-eOF/0TNDR/32/2019-CO/Bengaluru
Date: 24.01.2023
Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for
Name of Work
Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern
Warehousing Complex under CONCOR's branding in
and around Bengaluru.
Bid Security
Rs. 1,00,00,000/-( Rupees One Crore Only) in form of
Bank Guarantee
Period of Contract
Thirty (30) Years
06.02.2023 at 15:00 Hrs. at Container Corporation of
Pre-Bid Meeting
India Limited, CONCOR Bhawan, C-3,Mathura Road,
New Delhi-110076
Tender
Processing
Rs.4,720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-
Fee
payment.
Date of Issue (Online)
From 24.01.2023 11:00 Hrs. to 14.02.2023 up to
11:00Hrs.
Date
&
Time
of
From 24.01.2023 11:30 Hrs. to 14.02.2023 up to 15:00
submission
Hrs.
Date
&
Time
of
opening for Technical
14.02.2023 at 15:30Hrs.
Bid
Opening date and time
To be intimated
of Financial Bid
Validity of the bids
180 days from the date of opening of tender
Tender Fee
Rs. 50,000/-(Rupees Fifty thousand only.) inclusive of
all taxes and duties through e-payment.
Executive Director (Distribution Logistics)
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
Email:grk@concorindia.com
**********************
