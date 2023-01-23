Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:40:09 2023-01-23 am EST
700.90 INR   -0.67%
11:02aContainer Of India : Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern Warehousing Complex under CONCOR's branding in and around Bengaluru.
PU
01/17Container Of India : Public Auction/Tender Notice- DisposalOf Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo Through E-Auction
PU
01/17Container Of India : Public Auction/Tender Notice- DisposalOf Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo Through E-Auction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern Warehousing Complex under CONCOR's branding in and around Bengaluru.

01/23/2023 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern Warehousing Complex under CONCOR's branding in and around Bengaluru

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

भारतीयकं टेनरननगमलिलमटेड

C-3, Mathura Road

New Delhi-110076

Ph No: 011-41673093 - 96; Fax No: 011-41673112

Open E-Tender No.: CON/LD-eOF/0TNDR/32/2019-CO/Bengaluru

Date: 24.01.2023

Page 1 of 51

INDEX

Page No

Chapter - I

Introduction &Instruction for Bid Submission

03 - 05

Chapter - II

Tender Conditions

06 - 16

Chapter - III

Scope of Work

17- 20

Chapter - IV

General Conditions

21-29

APPENDIX - 1

Financial Offer

30

APPENDIX - 2

Letter for Submission of Tender

31

APPENDIX-3

Integrity Pact

32-36

APPENDIX-4

SPECIMEN OF

DECLARATIONREGARDINGBANNINGOFBUSINESS

37-38

DEALINGS

APPENDIX-5

Agreement

39

APPENDIX-6

SPECIMEN OF J O I NT V ENT UR E

40-43

APPENDIX-7-8

SPECIMEN OF POWER OF ATTORNEY

44-47

SPECIMEN OF BANK GUARANTEE FOR PERFORMANCE

APPENDIX-9

SECURITY

48-49

APPENDIX-10

SPECIMEN OF BANK GUARANTEE FOR BID SECURITY

50

APPENDIX-11

ILLUSTRATION FOR MINIMUM GUARANTEE

51

AMOUNT

Page 2 of 51

CHAPTER - I

INRODUCTION&INSTRUCTION FOR BID SUBMISSION

  1. About CONCOR
    CONCOR is a leading Logistics Service Provider and largest Container Train Operator in India. The company has a vast network of Domestic and Exim terminals pan India.
  2. About the Project
    CONCOR, is planning to expand its footprints in warehousing business across the country. It presently owns and operates more than 40 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space and intends to grow its capacity. In this direction for achieving above objective, CONCOR intends to foray into warehousing business in Bengaluru by inviting bids from interested parties for selection of warehouse logistics partner for Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern Warehousing Complex on their own land or land under Lease and to be operated under CONCOR's branding for a period of 30 years with Railway PFT from the date of issuance of LOA.
  3. Scope of Works for Warehouse Logistics Partner
    The bidder would be required to undertake the following activities
  1. Providing land for the project for the unfettered use by CONCOR over the contract period.
  2. Construction, operation, and maintenance of minimum 10 lakh sq ft of Modern Warehouse.
  3. Construction, operation, and maintenance of Additional warehouses to handle, Bulk and Break-Bulk commodities as per the industry needs.
  4. Operate and maintain the rail siding facility/ Private Freight Terminal (PFT) constructed by CONCOR.
  5. Provide the required handling equipments and requisite manpower for handling of containers/cargo.
  6. Provide First Mile and Last Mile services (FMLM) to the Customers based on individual Customer requirement.
  7. Value Added Services like Packaging, Labeling, Knitting, Pelleting, Invoicing etc.
  8. Any other related activities as per the demands of the industry to improve the traffic at the terminal.
  1. Instructions for the Bid Submission

Tenderers must read these instructions before submitting the bid.

a. The bid document can be downloaded from the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL during the tender issue period.

  1. This tender notice is also available on the web site www.concorindia.co.in and website of Central Public Procurement Portal (http://eprocure.gov.in).
  2. For any difficulty in downloading & submission of bid at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact the helpdesk no.080-45811365 or email: saurabh.k@etenderwizard.com

Page 3 of 51

  1. Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk and responsibility of the user. CONCOR will not be responsible for delay/difficulty/in-accessibility of downloading for any reason whatsoever.
  2. For addendum/corrigendum, Bidders should visit www.concorindia.co.in and www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, if any, till the time of opening of the bid. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
  3. All bids must be submitted through e-tendering mode only through the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL containing two separate e-bids viz. Technical Bid and Financial Bid. Bidders who qualify in technical evaluation will proceed for further process. No other mode is acceptable and will be summarily rejected if the bids are received through any other mode.
  4. To participate in this Tender, it is mandatory for the interested parties to have user ID & password, issued by M/s ITI Limited.
  5. The instructions issued by Department of Public Enterprises on the subject
    "Restrictions under rule 144 (xi) of General Financial rules (GFR's) 2017 vide letter dated 30-07-2020 and subsequent letter shall be applicable in this contract.
  6. A pre-bid meeting would be held on 06.02.2023 at 15:00 Hrs to clarify doubts, etc. before the bidder submits his bid.
  7. Any clarification on bid documents can be sought in writing and should reach this office two days before the pre-bid meet for CONCOR to examine the same well in advance.
  8. All the bids received shall be opened on the date and time mentioned in the Tender Notice. The sequence of opening shall be:
    1. Technical Bid.
    2. Financial Bid.
  10. The Bid Security of Rs. One (01) Crore to be paid through crossed Demand Draft or Bank Guarantee (BG) from any Nationalised / Scheduled Bank in the proforma approved by CONCOR (Appendix-10). The BG shall be valid for Six months from the date of opening of tender. Scanned copy of DD/BG should be uploaded in the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
  11. The Original DD/BG should be submitted to CONCOR before opening of the tender.
  12. Technical Bid: The Technical Bid will contain all signed by the authorized person and scanned documents listed below must be uploaded on or before 15:00 Hrs of 14.02.2023 on the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
    1. Signed and stamped copy of the Tender Document on each page.
    2. Eligibility Criteria Documents mentioned in the Chapter II
    3. Bid Security of Rs.1.0 Crore
    4. Applicable documents mentioned in clause no. 4,5,6,7 of chapter-II
    5. Tender Letter for submission of E-Tender(Appendix-2)
  14. Financial Bid: The Financial Bid dully filled and digitally signed as per format in Appendix- 1shall be uploaded on or before 15:00 Hrs of 14.02.2023 on the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

Page 4 of 51

5. E-Tender Notice

Open E-Tender No.

CON/LD-eOF/0TNDR/32/2019-CO/Bengaluru

Date: 24.01.2023

Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for

Name of Work

Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern

Warehousing Complex under CONCOR's branding in

and around Bengaluru.

Bid Security

Rs. 1,00,00,000/-( Rupees One Crore Only) in form of

Bank Guarantee

Period of Contract

Thirty (30) Years

06.02.2023 at 15:00 Hrs. at Container Corporation of

Pre-Bid Meeting

India Limited, CONCOR Bhawan, C-3,Mathura Road,

New Delhi-110076

Tender

Processing

Rs.4,720/- Inclusive of all taxes and duties through e-

Fee

payment.

Date of Issue (Online)

From 24.01.2023 11:00 Hrs. to 14.02.2023 up to

11:00Hrs.

Date

&

Time

of

From 24.01.2023 11:30 Hrs. to 14.02.2023 up to 15:00

submission

Hrs.

Date

&

Time

of

opening for Technical

14.02.2023 at 15:30Hrs.

Bid

Opening date and time

To be intimated

of Financial Bid

Validity of the bids

180 days from the date of opening of tender

Tender Fee

Rs. 50,000/-(Rupees Fifty thousand only.) inclusive of

all taxes and duties through e-payment.

Executive Director (Distribution Logistics)

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Email:grk@concorindia.com

**********************

Page 5 of 51

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 16:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
11:02aContainer Of India : Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation ..
PU
01/17Container Of India : Public Auction/Tender Notice- DisposalOf Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo Th..
PU
01/17Container Of India : Public Auction/Tender Notice- DisposalOf Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo Th..
PU
01/17Container Of India : Public Auction/Tender Notice- DisposalOf Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo Th..
PU
01/17Container Of India : Public Auction/Tender Notice- DisposalOf Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo Th..
PU
01/13Container Of India : Handling of Containers and Internal Transportation at DCT TURBHE.
PU
01/13Container Of India : Disposal Of Uncleared/Unclaimed Cargo, Damaged domestic containers, d..
PU
01/13Container Of India : Zonal Civil Maintenance Contract at MMLP Raipur For 02 Years
PU
01/04Container Of India : Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of IP Address Managem..
PU
2022Container Of India : Engine assy. diesel qsm 11 250 kw w/airco,pn-h4083714
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 84 888 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net income 2023 12 655 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2023 34 972 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 427 B 5 273 M 5 273 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,62x
EV / Sales 2024 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 700,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-4.49%5 309
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.77%134 142
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.60%83 199
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.04%73 561
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION2.94%61 727
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.2.17%11 012