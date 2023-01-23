Container of India : Selection of Warehouse Logistics Partner for Construction, Operation & Maintenance of Modern Warehousing Complex under CONCOR's branding in and around Bengaluru.

Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk and responsibility of the user. CONCOR will not be responsible for delay/difficulty/in-accessibility of downloading for any reason whatsoever.

For addendum/corrigendum, Bidders should visit www.concorindia.co.in and www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, if any, till the time of opening of the bid. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.

All bids must be submitted through e-tendering mode only through the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL containing two separate e-bids viz. Technical Bid and Financial Bid. Bidders who qualify in technical evaluation will proceed for further process. No other mode is acceptable and will be summarily rejected if the bids are received through any other mode.

To participate in this Tender, it is mandatory for the interested parties to have user ID & password, issued by M/s ITI Limited.

The instructions issued by Department of Public Enterprises on the subject

"Restrictions under rule 144 (xi) of General Financial rules (GFR's) 2017 vide letter dated 30-07-2020 and subsequent letter shall be applicable in this contract.

A pre-bid meeting would be held on 06.02.2023 at 15:00 Hrs to clarify doubts, etc. before the bidder submits his bid.

Any clarification on bid documents can be sought in writing and should reach this office two days before the pre-bid meet for CONCOR to examine the same well in advance.

All the bids received shall be opened on the date and time mentioned in the Tender Notice. The sequence of opening shall be:

Technical Bid. Financial Bid.

The Bid Security of Rs. One (01) Crore to be paid through crossed Demand Draft or Bank Guarantee (BG) from any Nationalised / Scheduled Bank in the proforma approved by CONCOR (Appendix-10). The BG shall be valid for Six months from the date of opening of tender. Scanned copy of DD/BG should be uploaded in the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

The Original DD/BG should be submitted to CONCOR before opening of the tender.

Technical Bid: The Technical Bid will contain all signed by the authorized person and scanned documents listed below must be uploaded on or before 15:00 Hrs of 14.02.2023 on the website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.

Signed and stamped copy of the Tender Document on each page. Eligibility Criteria Documents mentioned in the Chapter II Bid Security of Rs.1.0 Crore Applicable documents mentioned in clause no. 4,5,6,7 of chapter-II Tender Letter for submission of E-Tender(Appendix-2)