TENDER NOTICE (E-Tendering Mode Only)

Online tenders in Single Bid system are invited for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 01 No.Pitless Electronic in-motion Weigh Bridge of 140 MT capacity (as per RDSO specification No. WD-29-MISC-19(Rev.-1) ot latest) including construction of weigh bridge house/console room in common entry line one at MMLP-Kadakola, Mysore on Turnkey Basis including CAMC

The bid document can only be downloaded after paying Rs.1000/- through online from the website (www. tenderwizard.com/CCIL).