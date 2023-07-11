CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD
Tender No.: CON/A-III/T/EIMWB-01/2023
TENDER NOTICE (E-Tendering Mode Only)
Online tenders in Single Bid system are invited for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 01 No.Pitless Electronic in-motion Weigh Bridge of 140 MT capacity (as per RDSO specification No. WD-29-MISC-19(Rev.-1) ot latest) including construction of weigh bridge house/console room in common entry line one at MMLP-Kadakola, Mysore on Turnkey Basis including CAMC
The bid document can only be downloaded after paying Rs.1000/- through online from the website (www. tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
Tender No.
Estimated Cost
Period of the contract
Earnest Money Deposit*
Cost of Document*
Tender Processing Fee*
Date of Sale (On Line)
Date & Time of submission Date & Time of Opening
* Through e-Payment
CON/A-III/T/EIMWB-01/2023
Rs.37,00,000/- (inclusive of GST)
90 days for SITC and six years for AMC
Rs. 74,000/- (through e-payment) as per clause 3.0 of Section-II
Rs.1000/- inclusive of all taxes and duties through e- payment
Rs.2,183/- (inclusive of 18% GST) through e-payment which is Non-refundable
From 12/07/2023 at 16:00 Hrs. to 01/08/2023 up to 17:00 Hrs.
02/08/2023up to 13:00 Hrs. (E-Tendering Mode Only) 03/08/2023at 15:30 Hrs.
CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning anyreasons thereof. For complete details logon to www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
Sr. General Manager/Tech (Area-3)
