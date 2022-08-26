Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28 2022-08-26 am EDT
712.65 INR   +1.69%
09:21aCONTAINER OF INDIA : Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit type ElectronicWeigh bridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 Nos,3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale & 02 Nos 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLPDahej with three year AMC.
PU
08/19CONTAINER OF INDIA : Supply installation Testing and commissioning of 10 nos of Mobile Container Tilter for tipping of 34 T capacity container as per technical specifications of section VI
PU
08/17CONTAINER OF INDIA : SUPPLY OF INTERMEDIATE TWIST LOCK SEMI AUTOMATIC/ AUTOMATIC AT Various terminals of CONCOR for double stack/double decker container train
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit type ElectronicWeigh bridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 Nos,3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale & 02 Nos 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLPDahej with three year AMC.

08/26/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

Area : II

Tender No: CON/AREA- II/MMLP/DAHEJ /2022

E- OPEN TENDER

(E-Tendering Mode only)

FOR SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISIONING OF 01 NO. OF PIT TYPE ELECTRONIC WEIGHBRIDGE, CAPACITY OF 100 MT PLATFORM SIZE 18X3 METERS, 02 NOs OF 3MT CAPACITY ELECTRONIC WEIGHING SCALE & 02 NOs OF 20 KG CAPACITY ELECTRONIC WEIGHING SCALE WITH THREE YEAR AMC.

AT MULTI MODAL LOGISTICS PARK- DAHEJ

(SINGLE-BID SYSTEM)

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

3rd Floor, New MDBP Building, NSIC, Okhla, New Delhi-110020

P Je 1 of 4

Container Corporation of India Ltd.,

(A Govt. of India Undertaking),

  1. Online tenders in single bid system are invited for the below mentioned work from established, experienced and reliable firms / contractors / joint venture / consortium firms registered or have worked with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/ Other Government organizations, only through e- tendering mode.
  2. Tender document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidder should pay the tender documents sale price of Rs. 1,000/- (inclusive of all taxes & duties)

through e-payment at the time of making online request.

3. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with receipt of e-payment of tender sale price & EMD shall be received online, as per date & time mentioned below and tender shall be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representative.

E-Tender No.

CON/Area- II/WB/ MMLP- Dahej/2022

Name of the work

Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit

type Electronic Weigh bridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size

18x3 Meters, 02 Nos,3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale &

02 Nos 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLP-

Dahej with three year AMC.

Estimated Value of

Rs.23,81,240/- (Inclusive of GST)

contract

Earnest MoneyDeposit(*)

Rs. 47,625/- (Inclusive GST)

Cost of TenderDocument(*)

Rs.1000/- inclusive GST through e-payment

Tender processing fee

Rs.1405/- inclusive GST through e-payment

Date of Sale (on linemode)

From 26.08.2022 after 12:00hrs to 15.09.2022 up to 16:00hrs.

Last Date & Time of

15.09.2022 upto 18:00hrs.

Submission of tender (on line

mode)

Date & Time of opening of

On 16.09.2022 at 12:00hrs.

tender

Minimum Average annual

Average turnover of last three years till FY 2021-22 and the

turnover during last three

current Financial Year amounting to ₹ 35,71,860/-

financial years. i.e.FY

2019-20 & 2020-21,2021-

22,) and the current

Financial Year.

  1. Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the tender sale price and processing fee.
  2. EMD & Tender cost should be paid in favour of M/s Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website

www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.

P Je 2 of 4

  1. To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of Rs.1200/-+GST@ 18% to ITI, through e-payment.
  2. The e-payment of tender document cost, Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
  3. Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
  4. The contractor has to follow by all labour laws, rules and regulations of central / state government.
  5. Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
  6. For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. +91- 8045811365 or

cell no. 08800378607.

Note:

  1. Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE's) registered with the listed agencies.
  2. MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
  3. MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered for the item tendered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid.
    1. District Industries Centers
    2. Khadi and Village Industries Commission
    3. Khadi and Village Industries Board
    4. Coir Board.
    5. National Small Industries Corporation
    6. Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
    7. Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME

4. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration.

Failing (3) & (4) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed in MSE notification of Government of India dated 23.03.12

Group General Manager (Tech), Area-II

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

P Je 3 of 4

Tender Letter for Submission of E-Tender

From

--------------------------(To be filed by the bidder)

To

Group General Manager (Tech), Area-II

Container Corporation of India Limited.

3rd Floor, New MDBP Building,

NSIC, Okhla, Industrial Estate,

Phase-II, Okhla, New Delhi- 110020

Dear Sir,

Sub: E-Tenderin Single Bid Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning with three years AMC of 01 no. of Pit- Type Electronic Weighbridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 nos.3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale & 02 nos. 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLP- Dahej with three year AMC.

Ref: Open Tender Notice No.CON/Area- II/WB/ MMLP- Dahej/2022

In response to your E-Tender Notice no CON/Area-II/MMLP- Dahej/2022 dated 26.08.2022

I/We .................................................a Company/Partnership Firm/an Association /Sole Proprietor (in the

case of a firm, an association or a syndicate, please set out here full names of all the partners or members)

carryingbusiness

at………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………hereby submit our offer in the prescribed Performa at the rates quoted in the schedules

attached thereto through e-tendering Mode in the website www.tenderwizard.com./CCIL

I/we agree that this offer shall be valid for a period of Ninety (90) days from the date of opening of the tender.

I/we hereby declare that we have read and understood and agree to abide by and fulfill the Terms and Conditions including General conditions of Contract, which shall be deemed to form an integral part of this offer and All chapters and Annexure read, signed, scanned and uploaded one tendering website as token of my/our acceptance thereof.

P Je 4 of 4

I/we hereby further agree to notify you at any time whether before or after acceptance of my/our tender of any change in the constitution of my/our firm, association/syndicate, either by death, exclusion or retirement of any partner or member or by the admission of a new partner or member (this clause shall apply where the tenderer is a firm/association or syndicate).

I/we have paid EMD of Rs.47,625/- through e-mode RUSupply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit- Type Electronic Weighbridges capacity of 100 MT , platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 nos.3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale, 02 nos. 20KG capacity Electronic weighing scale. at MMLP- Dehej with three year AMC

through E payment for this tender and receipt of the same is uploaded.

I/We hereby declare that this tender on acceptance communicated by you shall constitute a valid and binding contract between us.

Date:

Yours faithfully,

(Signature and seal of the Tenderer)

P Je 5 of 4

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 13:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
09:21aCONTAINER OF INDIA : Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit type E..
PU
08/19CONTAINER OF INDIA : Supply installation Testing and commissioning of 10 nos of Mobile Con..
PU
08/17CONTAINER OF INDIA : SUPPLY OF INTERMEDIATE TWIST LOCK SEMI AUTOMATIC/ AUTOMATIC AT Variou..
PU
08/17CONTAINER OF INDIA : SUPPLY OF INTERMEDIATE TWIST LOCK SEMI AUTOMATIC/ AUTOMATIC AT Variou..
PU
08/17CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/05CONTAINER OF INDIA : Supply, Delivery, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Biometri..
PU
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Container Corporation of India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/04CONTAINER OF INDIA : Statement un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th jun..
PU
08/04Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/04Container Corporation of India Limited Declares Interim Dividend, on or After August 23..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76 504 M 957 M 957 M
Net income 2022 11 116 M 139 M 139 M
Net cash 2022 33 199 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 434 B 5 432 M 5 432 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
EV / Sales 2023 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 700,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED14.03%5 342
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.10%149 294
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY5.00%86 161
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED15.60%75 576
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-11.66%61 769
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.11.08%14 810