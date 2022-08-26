Container of India : Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit type ElectronicWeigh bridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 Nos,3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale & 02 Nos 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLPDahej with three year AMC.
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
Area : II
Tender No: CON/AREA- II/MMLP/DAHEJ /2022
E- OPEN TENDER
(E-Tendering Mode only)
FOR SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISIONING OF 01 NO. OF PIT TYPE ELECTRONIC WEIGHBRIDGE, CAPACITY OF 100 MT PLATFORM SIZE 18X3 METERS, 02 NOs OF 3MT CAPACITY ELECTRONIC WEIGHING SCALE & 02 NOs OF 20 KG CAPACITY ELECTRONIC WEIGHING SCALE WITH THREE YEAR AMC.
AT MULTI MODAL LOGISTICS PARK- DAHEJ
(SINGLE-BID SYSTEM)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.
(A Govt. of India Undertaking)
3rd Floor, New MDBP Building, NSIC, Okhla, New Delhi-110020
Container Corporation of India Ltd.,
(A Govt. of India Undertaking),
Online tenders in single bid system are invited for the below mentioned work from established,experienced and reliable firms / contractors / joint venture / consortium firms registered or have worked with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/ Other Government organizations, only through e- tendering mode.
Tender document can only be downloaded from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) and the intending bidder should pay the tender documents sale price of Rs. 1,000/- (inclusive of all taxes & duties)
through e-payment at the time of making online request.
3. Complete tender papers duly accompanied with receipt of e-payment of tender sale price & EMD shall be received online, as per date & time mentioned below and tender shall be opened in presence of the bidders or their authorized representative.
E-Tender No.
CON/Area- II/WB/ MMLP- Dahej/2022
Name of the work
Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit
type Electronic Weigh bridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size
02 Nos 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLP-
Dahej with three year AMC.
Estimated Value of
Rs.23,81,240/- (Inclusive of GST)
contract
Earnest MoneyDeposit(*)
Rs. 47,625/- (Inclusive GST)
Cost of TenderDocument(*)
Rs.1000/- inclusive GST through e-payment
Tender processing fee
Rs.1405/- inclusive GST through e-payment
Date of Sale (on linemode)
From 26.08.2022 after 12:00hrs to 15.09.2022 up to 16:00hrs.
Last Date & Time of
15.09.2022 upto 18:00hrs.
Submission of tender (on line
mode)
Date & Time of opening of
On 16.09.2022 at 12:00hrs.
tender
Minimum Average annual
Average turnover of last three years till FY 2021-22 and the
turnover during last three
current Financial Year amounting to ₹ 35,71,860/-
financial years. i.e.FY
2019-20 & 2020-21,2021-
22,) and the current
Financial Year.
Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the tender sale price and processing fee.
EMD & Tender cost should be paid in favour of M/s Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website
www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.
To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charge of Rs.1200/-+GST@ 18% to ITI, through e-payment.
The e-payment of tender document cost, Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL).
Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on websitewww.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
The contractor has to follow by all labour laws, rules and regulations of central / state government.
Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at websitewww.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. +91- 8045811365 or
cell no. 08800378607.
Note:
Tender Document/sets shall be provided free of cost to Micro & Small enterprises (MSE's) registered with the listed agencies.
MSEs registered with the agencies for the item tendered will be exempted from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
MSEs who are interested in availing themselves of these benefits and preferential treatment, the MSEs will enclose with their offer the proof of their being MSE registered for the item tendered with any of the agencies mentioned in the notification of Ministry of MSME indicated below along with the bid.
District Industries Centers
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Khadi and Village Industries Board
Coir Board.
National Small Industries Corporation
Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom
Any other body specified by Ministry of MSME
4. The MSEs must also indicate the terminal validity date of their registration.
Failing (3) & (4) above, such offers will not be liable for consideration of benefits detailed in MSE notification of Government of India dated 23.03.12
Group General Manager (Tech), Area-II
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Tender Letter for Submission of E-Tender
From
--------------------------(To be filed by the bidder)
To
Group General Manager (Tech), Area-II
Container Corporation of India Limited.
3rd Floor, New MDBP Building,
NSIC, Okhla, Industrial Estate,
Phase-II, Okhla, New Delhi- 110020
Dear Sir,
Sub:E-Tenderin Single Bid Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning with three years AMC of 01 no. of Pit- Type Electronic Weighbridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 nos.3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale & 02 nos. 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLP- Dahej with three year AMC.
Ref: Open Tender Notice No.CON/Area- II/WB/ MMLP- Dahej/2022
In response to your E-Tender Notice no CON/Area-II/MMLP- Dahej/2022dated 26.08.2022
I/We .................................................a Company/Partnership Firm/an Association /Sole Proprietor (in the
case of a firm, an association or a syndicate, please set out here full names of all the partners or members)
……………………hereby submit our offer in the prescribed Performa at the rates quoted in the schedules
attached thereto through e-tendering Mode in the website www.tenderwizard.com./CCIL
I/we agree that this offer shall be valid for a period of Ninety (90) days from the date of opening of the tender.
I/we hereby declare that we have read and understood and agree to abide by and fulfill the Terms and Conditions including General conditions of Contract, which shall be deemed to form an integral part of this offer and All chapters and Annexure read, signed, scanned and uploaded one tendering website as token of my/our acceptance thereof.
I/we hereby further agree to notify you at any time whether before or after acceptance of my/our tender of any change in the constitution of my/our firm, association/syndicate, either by death, exclusion or retirement of any partner or member or by the admission of a new partner or member (this clause shall apply where the tenderer is a firm/association or syndicate).
I/we have paid EMD ofRs.47,625/-throughe-modeRUSupply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit- Type Electronic Weighbridges capacity of 100 MT , platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 nos.3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale, 02 nos. 20KG capacity Electronic weighing scale. at MMLP- Dehej with three year AMC
through E payment for this tender and receipt of the same is uploaded.
I/We hereby declare that this tender on acceptance communicated by you shall constitute a valid and binding contract between us.
