Container of India : Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning of 01 no. of Pit type ElectronicWeigh bridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 Nos,3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale & 02 Nos 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLPDahej with three year AMC.

Tender Letter for Submission of E-Tender

From

--------------------------(To be filed by the bidder)

To

Group General Manager (Tech), Area-II

Container Corporation of India Limited.

3rd Floor, New MDBP Building,

NSIC, Okhla, Industrial Estate,

Phase-II, Okhla, New Delhi- 110020

Dear Sir,

Sub: E-Tenderin Single Bid Supply, installation, Testing & Commissioning with three years AMC of 01 no. of Pit- Type Electronic Weighbridge capacity of 100 MT, platform size 18x3 Meters, 02 nos.3 MT capacity Electronic weighing scale & 02 nos. 20 KG capacity Electronic weighing scale at MMLP- Dahej with three year AMC.

Ref: Open Tender Notice No.CON/Area- II/WB/ MMLP- Dahej/2022

In response to your E-Tender Notice no CON/Area-II/MMLP- Dahej/2022 dated 26.08.2022

I/We .................................................a Company/Partnership Firm/an Association /Sole Proprietor (in the

case of a firm, an association or a syndicate, please set out here full names of all the partners or members)

carryingbusiness

at………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………hereby submit our offer in the prescribed Performa at the rates quoted in the schedules

attached thereto through e-tendering Mode in the website www.tenderwizard.com./CCIL

I/we agree that this offer shall be valid for a period of Ninety (90) days from the date of opening of the tender.

I/we hereby declare that we have read and understood and agree to abide by and fulfill the Terms and Conditions including General conditions of Contract, which shall be deemed to form an integral part of this offer and All chapters and Annexure read, signed, scanned and uploaded one tendering website as token of my/our acceptance thereof.