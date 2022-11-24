Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:22 2022-11-24 am EST
746.30 INR   -0.17%
04:14aContainer Of India : Zonal Civil Maintenance and Minor Works Contract for MMLP/Tihi, ICD/Pithampur & CONCOR House at Indore in Mumbai Cluster, Area-II
PU
11/22CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/17Container Of India : Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection Service - Outcome
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Container of India : Zonal Civil Maintenance and Minor Works Contract for MMLP/Tihi, ICD/Pithampur & CONCOR House at Indore in Mumbai Cluster, Area-II

11/24/2022 | 04:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

NOTICE INVITING E - TENDER

(E - TENDERING MODE ONLY)

  1. Online Open E-Tenders, in Single packet tendering system, is invited for the below mentioned works from established, experienced and reliable firms/contractors/Joint Venture firms registered or have worked/working with Railway/CPWD/MES/PWD/Other Government organization/ PSU & their subsidiary/ Public listed company having average annual turnover of Rs 500 crore and above as per conditions mentioned in tender document.
  2. The complete Tender document can be viewed and downloaded only from the website (www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL) during the tender sale period. Tender Form shall be issued free of cost to all tenderers. The intending bidders should submit the tender processing fee, through e- payment, at the time of making online request.
  3. Complete tender papers, duly accompanied with receipts of e-payment of EMD shall be received online as per date and time mentioned below. Tender shall be opened through E- Tendering systems, in presence of bidders or their authorized representatives.

Tender No.

CON/Mumbai/A-II/Engg./Zonal Civil Maintenance/2022/11

Name of Work

Zonal Civil Maintenance and Minor Works Contract for

MMLP/Tihi, ICD/Pithampur & CONCOR House at Indore in

Mumbai Cluster, Area-II.

Estimated Cost

Rs.95.85 Lakhs including GST

Completion Period

02 Years

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.1,91,700/- (Through e-payment)

Cost of Tender Document

NIL

Tender Processing Fee

Rs.4,720/- (inclusive all taxes & duties through e-payment)

(Non-refundable)

Date of sale of Tender

25/11/2022 11:00 Hrs to 16/12/2022 17:00 Hrs

(online)

Date

&

Time

of

17/12/2022 up to 17:00 Hrs

submission of Tender.

Date & Time of Opening

19/12/2022 at 11:30 Hrs

of Tender.

Financial

eligibility

The Tenderer must have received total contractual payments of

Criteria

Rs.143.78 Lakhs in the previous three financial Years (i.e. 2019-

20, 2020-21 & 2021-22) and the current Financial Year upto the

date of inviting of tender. The tenderers shall submit certificates

to this effect which may be an attested Certificate from the

concerned department /client or Audited Balance Sheet duly

certified by the Chartered Accountant/Certificate from Chartered

Accountant duly supported by Audited Balance Sheet. In

support of contractual payment received, the tenderer shall

submit Chartered Accountant Certificate as per Annexure-E.

Experience with respect to

Tenderer must have successfully completed at least one similar work

similar nature of work

(Civil Engineering Works/Repairs& Maintenance of Civil Works

etc.) costing not less than the amount equal to Rs.57.51 Lakhs OR

two similar works each costing not less than the amount equal to

Rs.38.34 lakhs OR three similar works each costing not less than the

amount equal to Rs.28.76 Lakhs during the last 07 (Seven) years,

ending last day of month previous to the one in which tender is

invited.

  1. This Notice Inviting E-Tender is also available at CONCOR website: www.concorindia.com.
  2. Any downloading from the website is at the sole risk & responsibility of the user after paying the processing fee.
  3. EMD should be paid in favour of Container Corporation of India Limited through e-payment and the receipt of the same should be scanned and uploaded in the e-tendering website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, along with E-Tender document.
  4. To participate in the E-Tender, it is mandatory for the bidder to have user ID & password, which has to be obtained by submitting an annual registration charges of Rs.1200/- + GST to ITI, through e-payment.
  5. The e-payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tender processing fee shall be paid through payment Gateway of CONCOR in E-Tendering Portal at www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL.
  6. Corrigendum/Addendum to this Tender, if any, will be published on website www.concorindia.com, www.tenderwizard.com/CCILand Central Procurement Portal (CPP) only. Newspaper press advertisement shall not be issued for the same.
  7. Joint Venture firms can apply, in case of estimated advertised tender value above Rs.10 Crore.
  8. CONCOR Terminals/Project Sites are not covered under the definition of "Port", Governmental
    Organization or Railway, as per the definition contained in Goods and Service TaxDepartment notifications. As such, GSTshall be applicable on CONCOR works and shall not be reimbursed by CONCOR. The details regarding applicability of GST is available at clause 13.2 of
    "Instructions to Tenderers".Therefore, tenderer / bidder shall quote their rates inclusive of GST, as applicable after study the same and GSTwill not be paid / reimbursed by CONCOR.
  9. GST, Building & other construction workers cess or any other tax, levies, duties on materials and on complete works in respect of this contract shall be payable by the contractor. CONCOR will not entertain any claim what so ever in this respect. This should be included in the rates quoted by contractor.
  10. The contractor shall be required to pay cess @ 1% of cost of construction work in accordance with each bill payable on account of such construction to the concerned State of Govt. (Labour Deptt.).Cost of material shall be outside the purview of cess, when supplied under a separate schedule items." CONCOR shall not entertain any claim whatsoever in this respect.
  11. Insurances (i.e, Contractor All risk policy & Workmen Compensation Policy) for works, persons and property shall be taken by the contractor at his own cost for the entire duration of the project. Therefore, tenderer shall quote their rates inclusive of premium amounts of the Insurance Policies.
  12. If the overall rate, quoted by two or more qualified successful bidders, is the lowest and same, then the successful bidder will be selected on the basis of lottery in presence of concerned bidders. The Tender Evaluation Committee will conduct the lottery.
  13. Price Variation clause (PVC) is not applicable in this work contract.
  14. For any difficulty in downloading & submission of tender document at website www.tenderwizard.com/CCIL, please contact at tenderwizard.com helpdesk no. 011- 49424365 or cell no. 08800991863/ 08800115821.
  15. CONCOR reserves the right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason thereof.
  16. It is works contract. There is no EMD exemption on account of MSME. However, any firm recognized by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as 'Startups' shall be exempted from payment of Earnest Money on submission of Registration Certificate issued by appropriate authority. 100% Govt. owned PSUs shall be exempt from payment of earnest money deposit, further,Labour Cooperative Societies shall deposit only 50% of requisite earnest money deposit.
  17. Provisions of Make in India Policy 2017 issued by Govt. of India, as amended from time to time, shall be followed for consideration of tenders.
  18. It is a works contract and no Technical and Financial credentials are required for tenders having value up to Rs 50 lakh.

Group General Manager (P&S)/Area-II

Phone No.: 011- 41222500

Disclaimer

Container Corporation of India Limited published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 85 677 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net income 2023 12 675 M 155 M 155 M
Net cash 2023 35 229 M 431 M 431 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 455 B 5 574 M 5 574 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
EV / Sales 2024 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 747,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED21.64%5 574
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.00%136 624
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.48%85 146
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED18.19%74 797
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-15.65%61 106
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-8.89%11 543