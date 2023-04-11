Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Container Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCOR   INE111A01025

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(CONCOR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:20:10 2023-04-11 am EDT
589.50 INR   +2.10%
12:30aIndian govt to invite financial bids for Shipping Corp in May -sources
RE
04/10Container Of India : Providing Professional services for Survey of Containers/Cargo & inventory management at ICD/WFD, Bengaluru.
PU
04/06Container Of India : Professional Services of Survey of Containers and Cargo and Inventory Management at MMLP Mihan.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian govt to invite financial bids for Shipping Corp in May -sources

04/11/2023 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A seagull flies past a cargo container ship off the coast of Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to invite financial bids for the privatisation of Shipping Corp of India Ltd (SCI) next month, as it looks to sell the state-run company after years of delay, two government officials told Reuters.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had, in 2019, announced plans to privatise a number of state-run companies, including selling its stake in SCI, which was stalled due to regulatory delays.

SCI - which owns and operates bulk carriers and crude oil tankers, among others - had to spin off its non-core assets before the government could sell its 63.75% stake, which hit a roadblock over the amount of funds to be transferred to the demerged entity.

SCI completed the spinoff last month after getting regulatory approval late in February.

This demerged entity, called SCI Land Assets Ltd, will have to be listed before April 23 and government plans to do that soon, one of the two officials said.

The government now aims to invite financial bids for SCI, which owns and operates around one-third of India's total tonnage, by mid-May, said the two officials.

The officials did not want to be named as the plan is not yet public.

A final decision will be taken on April 14 by a panel headed by India's cabinet secretary, they said.

This panel will also consider a proposal to invite initial bids for selling the government's 31% stake in Container Corporation of India Ltd, which has been delayed since 2020, one of the officials said.

The finance ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

By Nikunj Ohri


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.65% 84.75 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 2.21% 589.5 Delayed Quote.-21.85%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.69% 440.6334 Real-time Quote.0.55%
THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 2.66% 83.9 Delayed Quote.-40.46%
WTI 0.69% 80.4 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
All news about CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
12:30aIndian govt to invite financial bids for Shipping Corp in May -sources
RE
04/10Container Of India : Providing Professional services for Survey of Containers/Cargo & inve..
PU
04/06Container Of India : Professional Services of Survey of Containers and Cargo and Inventory..
PU
04/03Container Of India : Online acution at ICD/ tughlakabad
PU
03/28Container Corporation of India Limited Announces Board Appointments
CI
03/28Container Of India : House keeping at BGKT
PU
03/27Container Of India : Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Multi Factor Authent..
PU
03/24Container Of India : Services pertaining to sub-station and electrical installations at ic..
PU
03/21Container Of India : Mihan (PCPK)- Auction of unclaimed/uncleared cargo/container.
PU
03/21Container Of India : Dronagiri (DRTA) Non-EXIM)-Auction of unclaimed/uncleared cargo/conta..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 81 470 M 993 M 993 M
Net income 2023 11 813 M 144 M 144 M
Net cash 2023 35 309 M 431 M 431 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 352 B 4 289 M 4 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Container Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 577,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey CFO, Finance Director & Director
Sanjay Swarup Executive Director & Operations Director
Harish Chandra Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
D. Satyanarayana General Manager-Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-21.85%4 249
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.07%121 221
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.62%78 958
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.46%70 551
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.90%46 757
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.19%10 795
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer