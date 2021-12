Marcus Bogdan, Portfolio Manager of the Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) recently joined Ausbiz to discuss how to choose stocks with pricing power that are growing earnings. Consumer staples, healthcare, and quality defensive are just three of the sectors that are offering opportunities to safeguard against the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

