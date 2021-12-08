Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Contango Asset Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGA   AU000000CGA6

CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(CGA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Contango Asset Management : Application for quotation of securities - CGA

12/08/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CGA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

60,303

25/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

56080277998

1.3

ASX issuer code

CGA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares are issued in lieu of director remuneration approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 November 2021

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

CGA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

25/11/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

60,303

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue price of the shares is equal to the volume weighted average price over 5 business days ended 23 November 2020, being $0.7255 per share

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.725500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Shares are issued in lieu of director remuneration approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 November 2021

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CGA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

48,105,888

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CGAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

150,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
05:52pCONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Application for quotation of securities - CGA
PU
12/06CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Marcus Bogdan – Where Investors Can Find Income | Switze..
PU
12/03AUSBIZ | MARCUS BOGDAN : Play the Long Investment Game With These Sectors
PU
11/28Contango Asset Management Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/18AUSBIZ | MARCUS BOGDAN : The Good vs the Bad – Where to Invest in Australian Stocks
PU
11/18MARCUS BOGDAN : AGM Season
PU
11/11CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Switzer Dividend Growth Fund October 2021 Portfolio Update
PU
11/10CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : WCM Quality Global Growth October 2021 NTA Statement & Portfol..
PU
11/08CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Switzer Higher Yield Fund October 2021 Portfolio Update
PU
10/06Contango Asset Management Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,51 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,57 M -0,57 M
Net cash 2021 3,88 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 -58,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,2 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
EV / Sales 2021 7,94x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contango Asset Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Francis Switzer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthony Rule Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Roger Michael Amos Non-Executive Chairman
Ben Meakin Head-Operations
Sally Smith Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED8.24%31
BLACKSTONE INC.107.87%99 569
KKR & CO. INC.91.90%45 455
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC9.88%22 955
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.73.76%19 474
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.29.37%16 549