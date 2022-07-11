Contango Asset Management : Switzer Higher Yield Fund June 2022 Portfolio Update

Welcome to the June 2022 Investment Update for the Switzer Higher Yield Fund (Managed Fund) (SHYF or the Fund). Click here to download the report.

For the month of June, the Fund delivered a return of -0.72% net of fees, compared with 0.19% for the benchmark RBA Cash Rate + 1.5%. Over the past three years the Fund has returned 1.49% p.a. net of fees, compared with 1.78% p.a. for the benchmark.

At the end of the month, the Fund had a running yield of 2.87% and yield to maturity of 4.22% compared with the actual RBA Cash Rate of less than 0.85%. The average credit rating of the Fund is AA-; it has an average A ESG bond rating from MSCI; and the modified duration of the Fund is 0.05 years.

The financial year ended with an acceleration of the asset pricing thematics that we have experienced since December 2021. That is, higher long-term interest rates resulting in lower current asset valuations. However, there is now evidence to suggest that the strong US core inflation (a key driver for higher interest rates) may be rolling-over. In this context, one important dynamic that we are watching closely is US corporate margins, which have been highly elevated and are likely to mean-revert as supply-chain blockages disappear and inventory levels build. This is crucial to US core inflation outlook and hence monetary policy. Naturally, expectations for the future path of interest rates will determine asset pricing levels.

Financial market performance in the month of June was exceptionally weak. The ASX All Ordinaries Index lost 9.51%, one of its worst month's since March 2020. Australia's benchmark bond index, the AusBond Composite Bond Index, lost another 1.48%, bringing its cumulative losses since August 2021 to a record 12.5%.

Bond yields continued their relentless march higher in June, though they did end the month much lower than their intra-month peaks. In Australia, the 10-year Commonwealth bond yield jumped from 3.35% at the end of May to 3.66% by 30 June. This was, however, significantly below the intra-month high of 4.20%. US 10-year government bond yields rose from 2.84% to 3.00% in June but were well down on the 3.47% peak touched in the middle of the month. The catalyst for the move lower in yields in the second half of June was softer activity and inflation data with mounting speculation that the US economy could experience a technical recession.

In June there was generally a drift wider in credit spreads, or the risk premium above the cash rate that companies pay to borrow money. The one exception was the major bank senior bond market, where 5-year major bank senior bonds tightened 4 basis points (bps) from 101bps to 97bps in June. 5-year Tier 2 bonds climbed by a material 18bps from 226bps to 245bps in June. Another notch down the capital structure, 5-year major bank Tier 1 hybrid spreads fared worse increasing sharply by 67bps from 279bps to 346bps. This has reduced the capital value of assets in the Fund and driven the negative performance in the month of June. However, a positive is that wider credit spreads and elevated BBSW interest rates means that the running yield and yield-to-maturity the Fund receives going forward has materially increased.

The Switzer Higher Yield Fund (Managed Fund) is a zero-duration bond fund which aims to provide investors an attractive cash yield with low capital volatility by investing in a portfolio of high quality and liquid fixed income securities. The portfolio is managed by Coolabah Capital Institutional Investments. The Fund aims to achieve total returns which are between 1.5% to 3.0% greater than the RBA Cash Rate after fees and expenses on a rolling 12-month basis.