Contango Asset Management : WCM Quality Global Growth January 2022 NTA Statement & Portfolio Update

We are pleased to provide you with a summary report on the performance of the WCM Quality Global Growth Equity Strategy (the Strategy) in January 2022.

The Strategy1 delivered a return of -9.53% during the month. The Strategy has delivered returns in excess of the benchmark MSCI All Country World Index over three, five and 10 years and since inception.

Notes: 1. WQG, WCMQ and WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Managed Fund) have the same Portfolio Managers and investment team, the same investment principles, philosophy, strategy and execution of approach as those used for the WCM Quality Global Growth Strategy however, it should be noted that due to certain factors including, but not limited to, differences in cash flows, management and performance fees, expenses, performance calculation methods, and portfolio sizes and composition, there may be variances between the investment returns demonstrated by each of these portfolios and the WCM Quality Global Growth Strategy Composite (the Composite) in the future. As WQG, WCMQ and WCM Quality Global Growth Fund (Managed Fund) have only been in operation for a relatively short period of time, this table makes reference to the Composite to provide a better understanding of how the team has managed this strategy over a longer period. Performance is net of fees and includes the reinvestment of dividends and income. 2. Composite inception date is 31 March 2008. 3. Benchmark refers to the MSCI All Country World Index (with gross dividends reinvested reported in Australian Dollars and unhedged). 4. Value Added equals Composite Performance minus Benchmark performance. 5. Annualised.

The Strategy is conveniently available via four investment structures to accommodate the differing preferences of individual investors. You can read the full investment update for each of these products on the links below:

Global equity markets fell sharply in January, posting their worst month since March 2020. US inflation reached 7% in December leading to the US Federal Reserve signalling an increase in interest rates in March. This would be the first of five increases the market is now expecting in 2022. This led to a 0.27% jump in the US 10-year bond yield which in turn put pressure on other longer duration assets such as growth stocks. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine further added to the market's inflationary concerns. At a regional level, emerging markets, while lower over the month, outperformed developed markets. In terms of sectors the relatively higher-multiple Technology and Healthcare stocks led the market decline, while the more value-oriented energy and financial names delivered modest gains. The expected imminent increase in US interest rates provided support for the US dollar in January, providing some offset from declining markets for unhedged portfolios.

The sharp selloff in growth stocks was a significant headwind for the portfolio in January. From a sector perspective, this was most prevalent in portfolio overweight sectors such as Technology and Healthcare which are heavily exposed to the negative impact of rising interest rates on price to earnings multiples. The underweight exposure to Financials, in particular banks which are considered beneficiaries of rising rates, and zero exposure to energy stocks, also dragged on relative performance.

Norway-based Autostore was added to the portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2021. Autostore provides warehouse efficiency solutions via its cubic automatic storage and retrieval ecosystem. Autostore's robots help customers such as IKEA, Puma and Best Buy. Intellectual property, sticky customer relationships and its win-win partnerships with system integrators form the basis of its moat. This moat is expanding as Austostore becomes entrenched with its customers, leverages troves of proprietary data and invests heavily in research and development to grow its edge. The company's culture is lean, bold and transparent which is well aligned with its strategy to reduce warehouse waste, innovate and remain adaptable to changing customer needs.

The year has begun with much speculation over the outlook for inflation, interest rates and global growth. The investment team at WCM does not claim to have any edge in predicting the range of possible macro-outcomes. As such, investors should not expect to see this portfolio chasing sectors such as banks and energy which may be benefiting from short-term macro tailwinds but have a dearth of companies which meet WCM's investment criteria. This portfolio is designed to deliver long-term returns from exposure to companies with expanding competitive advantages supported by aligned corporate cultures.