Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Contango Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGO   GB00BF0F5X78

CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC

(CGO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:15 2023-01-04 am EST
5.350 GBX   -0.93%
05:58aContango : AGM Proxy Form 2023
PU
05:48aContango : Notice of AGM 2023
PU
2022IN BRIEF: Contango wins environmental certificate for Muchesu project
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Contango : AGM Proxy Form 2023

01/04/2023 | 05:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM OF PROXY

CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(Registered in England and Wales with company number 10186111, the "Company")

I/We being (a) members(s) of Contango Holdings PLC (the "Company") and entitled to vote at annual general meetings of the Company, hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or the following person(s) (see note 1)

as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10.30 am on 30 January 2023 (and at any adjournment thereof).

I/We direct that my/our proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) on the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting as indicated below.

Please indicate with a cross in the appropriate box how you wish your votes to be cast. On receipt of this Form of Proxy duly signed, in the absence of any specific direction, the proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) at his or her discretion. On any other business which properly comes before the General Meeting (including any motion to amend any resolution or adjourn the meeting) the proxy will vote or abstain at his or her discretion.

Please note that a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the votes cast for or against the resolution(s).

PLEASE COMPLETE THIS FORM AND SIGN AND DATE BELOW.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

For

Against

Vote

(Please mark 'X' to indicate how you wish to vote)

Withheld

1.

To adopt the audited accounts to 31 May 2022

2.

To re-appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as auditors

3.

To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of

the auditors

4.

To re-elect as a director Oliver Stansfield

5.

To re-elect as a director Carl Esprey

6.

To re-elect as a director Roy Pitchford

  • please indicate by marking 'X' in the appropriate space how you wish your vote to be cast. Unless so indicated the proxy will vote or abstain as they think fit.

As WITNESS my/our hand(s) this . . . . . . . . . . . . day of . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Signature(s) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Notes:

  1. To appoint as a proxy a person other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting insert the full name in the space provided. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Unless otherwise indicated the proxy will vote as they think fit or, at their discretion, abstain from voting.
  2. The Form of Proxy below must arrive not later than 48 hours before the time set for the meeting at the Company's registrar, Avenir Registrars Limited, of 5 St John's Lane, London EC1M 4BH, England, during usual business hours.
  3. A corporation must execute the Form of Proxy under either its common seal or the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney.
  4. The Form of Proxy is for use in respect of the shareholder account specified above only and should not be amended or submitted in respect of a different account.
  5. The 'Vote Withheld' option is to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. Such a vote is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
  6. To appoint more than one proxy you may photocopy this form. Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of shares held by you). Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.

Disclaimer

Contango Holdings plc published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 10:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC
05:58aContango : AGM Proxy Form 2023
PU
05:48aContango : Notice of AGM 2023
PU
2022IN BRIEF: Contango wins environmental certificate for Muchesu project
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: MaxCyte in deal; Angus to resume Saltfleetby drilling
AN
2022Contango Signs Initial Collaboration Deal For Coal Project In Zimbabwe
MT
2022Contango Holdings plc Enters into Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding ("Mou") with ..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Scholium profit grows; Honye Financial loss narrows
AN
2022UK-listed Contango plans thermal coal exports from Zimbabwe in 2023
RE
2022UK-listed Contango plans thermal coal exports from Zimbabwe in 2023
RE
2022Contango : Prospectus 2022
PU
More news
Chart CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Contango Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Carl J. Esprey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Aubrey Pitchford Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Stansfield Non-Executive Director
Graham Philip May Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC3.85%29
BHP GROUP LIMITED-0.66%154 625
RIO TINTO PLC0.71%116 232
GLENCORE PLC-1.45%83 234
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.94%47 546
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.26%44 579