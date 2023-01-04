Contango : AGM Proxy Form 2023

FORM OF PROXY

CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(Registered in England and Wales with company number 10186111, the "Company")

I/We being (a) members(s) of Contango Holdings PLC (the "Company") and entitled to vote at annual general meetings of the Company, hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or the following person(s) (see note 1)

as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10.30 am on 30 January 2023 (and at any adjournment thereof).

I/We direct that my/our proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) on the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting as indicated below.

Please indicate with a cross in the appropriate box how you wish your votes to be cast. On receipt of this Form of Proxy duly signed, in the absence of any specific direction, the proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) at his or her discretion. On any other business which properly comes before the General Meeting (including any motion to amend any resolution or adjourn the meeting) the proxy will vote or abstain at his or her discretion.

Please note that a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the votes cast for or against the resolution(s).

PLEASE COMPLETE THIS FORM AND SIGN AND DATE BELOW.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For Against Vote (Please mark 'X' to indicate how you wish to vote) Withheld 1. To adopt the audited accounts to 31 May 2022 2. To re-appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as auditors 3. To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors 4. To re-elect as a director Oliver Stansfield 5. To re-elect as a director Carl Esprey 6. To re-elect as a director Roy Pitchford

please indicate by marking 'X' in the appropriate space how you wish your vote to be cast. Unless so indicated the proxy will vote or abstain as they think fit.

As WITNESS my/our hand(s) this . . . . . . . . . . . . day of . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Signature(s) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .