MUCHESU COAL PROJECT
July 2023
JULY 2023
CONTANGO INVESTOR PRESENTATION
OVERVIEW
MUCHESU COAL PROJECT
UNLOCKING THE 2.6Bn TONNE RESOURCE INTO CASHFLOW
Coking Coal
First production of washed coking coal commenced in Q2 2023
First revenue expected in August 2023 with attractive margins
Further optimisation and expansion currently underway
Entered into new offtake with TransOre International FZE in July 2023 for sale of up to 240Ktpa
Potential for additional offtakes to utilise expected future increased wash plant capacity
Coke
Highest margin business
Target Mid-2024 to deliver coke production/sales
Building of coke batteries following finalisation of financing package with off-takers
Potential to develop and monetise additional by-products
STRATEGY
DELIVERING COAL INTO BUOYANT COAL MARKETS
- The macro demand and supply picture remains favourable for coking coal and coke, having seen record prices in 2022
- In 2022 global prices reached approx: $450/t for thermal coal, $600/t for coking coal and $650/t for coke
- Despite recent weakness, Contango expects to sell coking coal (ex- mine) for $120/t based on MMCZ benchmark and existing offtake, generating margins of $75-80/t
- A larger static screen was installed shortly after to improve production capacity
- 240Ktpa of washed coking coal under existing offtake
- Washed coking coal samples being sent to interested parties ahead of further formal contracts
- Reviewing funding options and infrastructure with respect to the manufacture of coke
ROAD MAP
BECOMING A FULLY INTEGRATED PRODUCER OF COKE
Q1 2023
- Delivery of Wirtgen surface miner
- Opening of initial coking coal pit
- Installation of pilot coke plant
Q4 2022
- Funding for coking coal development
- MOU with leading multi-national
- Award of EIA
Mid-2024
• Install coke batteries and produce coke
H2 2023
- Enlarged offtake signed
- First revenue received
- Production expansion
- Additional offtake and/or strategic transaction
- Finalise and commence coke development scenario
Q2 2023
- First production at Muchesu following installation of site infrastructure
- Grade control drilling to further optimise mine scheduling
