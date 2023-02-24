Contango : Unaudited Interim Results for the 6 months to 30 November 2022 02/24/2023 | 02:27am EST Send by mail :

Contango Holdings Plc / Index: LSE / Epic: CGO / Sector: Natural Resources 24 February 2023 Contango Holdings Plc ('Contango' or the 'Company') Unaudited Interim Results for the six months to 30 November 2022 Contango Holdings Plc, the London listed natural resource development company, announces its results for the six-month period ended 30 November 2022. Highlights £7.5 million raised ("Fundraise") in October 2022 at 6p to support the Lubu Coal Project ("Lubu") to first coking coal production from Q1 2023.

£1.0 million Convertible Loan converted at 6p on 5 July 2022 for 16,666,667 ordinary shares

First offtake signed with AtoZ Investments (Pty) Ltd to purchase 10,000 tonnes per month of washed coking coal produced at Lubu.

Coking coal and coke tests undertaken through installed 1 tonne per hour test plant confirmed the excellent quality of coal from Lubu further strengthening Contango's position to complete additional offtake agreements.

Expansion of production strategy to include both thermal coal and coke development scenarios to provide additional near-term high value revenues streams.

near-term high value revenues streams. Contango's operating subsidiary declared the winner of the 2022 Excellence in Community, Empowerment & Social Impact Award recognising its work at Lubu. Post period MOU signed with a leading Multi-National Company for collaboration across coking coal and manufacture of coke at Lubu.

Multi-National Company for collaboration across coking coal and manufacture of coke at Lubu. Award of Environmental Impact Assessment certificate for Lubu recognising the highest environmental standards imposed by Contango at the mine.

Delivery of the Lubu wash plant in early February and assembly ahead of commissioning in March 2023 - capacity to produce 20,000 tonnes per month.

Delivery of surface miner (Wirtgen 2200SM) which has a cutting width of 2200mm, ideal for selective mining, and can mine up to 500 tonnes per hour of hard rock and up to 1,000 tonnes per hour of coking coal.

Laboratory delivered to site in February representing the last of the significant capital items ahead of first production and sales at the end of Q1 2023. Carl Esprey, Chief Executive Officer of Contango Holdings, said: "We expect Contango to transition into cash flow towards the end of the current quarter with first sales of coking coal. Lubu's advancement over recent months has been facilitated by the successful £7.5 million fundraising during the period, which has enabled investment in building mining and processing operations. These development initiatives are now reaching their conclusion, with the wash plant now at site and being assembled ahead of commissioning. Once calibrated and operating efficiently the wash plant is expected to be able to produce 20,000 tonnes of washed coking coal per month which will satisfy its first offtake partner, AtoZ Investments (Pty) Ltd, and also provide sufficient supply to secure further offtakes for our coking coal. "I would like to thank our long-standing shareholders for their support, and welcome the new entrants to our register, as I reiterate my excitement and enthusiasm for what is in store for Contango over the coming weeks and months and we transition into a fully-fledged and cash generative production company." For further information, please visit www.contango-holdings-plc.co.uk or contact: Contango Holdings plc E: contango@stbridespartners.co.uk Chief Executive Officer Carl Esprey Tavira Financial Limited T: +44 (0)20 7100 5100 Financial Adviser & Broker Jonathan Evans St Brides Partners Ltd T: +44 (0)20 7236 1177 Financial PR & Investor Relations Susie Geliher Chairman's Statement Activity at the Lubu Coal Mine in Zimbabwe ("Lubu") is intensifying as the technical team and our various consultants direct the final elements of our mining and processing operations to deliver first coking coal production and sales by the end of the current quarter. Activity levels on site are now significant marking the culmination of substantial operational, commercial, and corporate undertakings orchestrated by the team over the past two and half years since Contango acquired the project. As shareholders will be aware, we are now in our final phase of pre-production at Lubu as we approach commissioning of the wash plant and we anticipate first sales to our first offtake partner, AtoZ Investments (Pty) Ltd ("AtoZ"), by the end of the current quarter. During this development phase, the Contango team has also advanced other commercial negotiations and post period end, Contango signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading Multi-National Company ("MNC"), which has the potential to support both a further expansion of the Company's coking coal production capabilities and also its future higher-margin coke production strategy. Final due diligence is underway, and we will report on these findings in due course. Given the MOU's broader focus than just coking coal offtake and subsequent potential to unlock significant value, the Company has not elected to enter into any additional offtake arrangements at this time, despite clear demand and interest from several groups keen to acquire Lubu washed coking coal. Alongside these technical and commercial deliverables, I was delighted to learn that our vision for sustainable development was also recognised with our operating company in Zimbabwe, Monaf Investments, being declared the winner of the 2022 Excellence in Community, Empowerment & Social Impact Award. Specifically, Monaf Investments was selected as the winner of this prestigious award by Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe (CSRNZ), together with the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland North Province, recognising our efforts in supporting issues of sustainability in the Province of Matabeleland North, and developing and promoting the Zimbabwean Government's Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals. We look forward to a long and harmonious partnership with the local communities and authorities in Zimbabwe as we commit to upholding the sustainable and responsible production philosophies that we have developed since commencing work at Lubu. Looking now to our Garalo-Ntiela Gold Project in Mali, our focus remains on the strategic realisation of its full value. The team in Mali continue to undertake low-cost exploration activities however the work to date has pointed to the project's strong potential to host a resource of 1.8Moz-2Moz gold, and the board has determined that comprehensive drill campaigns are merited to fully delineate the wider resource potential of this asset. Our primary focus is now on Lubu, particularly given the significant cashflows expected from this asset in the near-term, and so discussions regarding strategic investment to fund future exploration and development work at Garalo-Ntiela is being prioritised. There remains healthy interest from various parties and the Contango board are carefully considering numerous opportunities to ensure the Company benefits appropriately from future development upside. Financial Review In October 2022, the Company announced an oversubscribed placing of 125,000,000 new ordinary shares at 6 pence per share to raise gross proceeds of £7,500,000 from existing and new shareholders. The funds have, and will continue to be, used to finalise mine development, complete the installation of the wash plant, acquire further mining equipment, and expand operations at the Lubu Project. The proceeds have also enabled the Company to finalise the agreed relocation of additional households from the mine site, thereby providing a larger footprint for the mine and operations to meet heightened demand. As a pre-production Company, Contango did not generate revenue however was able to source loans from supportive investors during the period to enable the continued development of Lubu ahead of the Fundraise, which enabled all Loans to be repaid. Additional one-off Administration costs and other costs including commissions, professional fees and general transaction costs relating to the publication of a prospectus in November 2022, as required by the Prospectus Rules governed by the FCA, were also incurred. The Company spent £2,090,604 on the exploration and fixed assets during the period under review which relate to the development of the site and operations at Lubu. The Company is now fully funded to reach first cash flow from the sale of coking coal from Lubu at the end of this quarter. Revenue The Company generated no revenue during the period under review but anticipates making first coking coal sales by the end of Q1 2023. Expenditure The Company has applied its cash resources to the development of Lubu and Garalo-Ntiela. Liquidity, cash and cash equivalents As of 30 November 2022, the Company held £3,314,359 (2021: £2,419,266). The Company is fully funded to deliver first coking coal sales by the end of Q1 2023. Outlook The coming weeks and months are clearly going to be a defining period for Contango; one in which we establish ourselves as a production company and begin to expand our horizons in order to fully realise the potential of our +1 billion tonnes coal resource at Lubu. With the tailwinds of increasing coal demand and prices supporting our various production strategies at Lubu, I believe we are entering the coal market at an ideal time and will benefit from the continuing demand and pricing dynamics many commentators are predicting. I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to our shareholders, both new and old, and also my fellow board members and our operational team for their tireless efforts to ensure our shared ambitions are realised. Roy Pitchford 23 February 2023 CEO REPORT Contango's primary objective during the period was to advance the Lubu Coal Project in Zimbabwe through to commercial operations and sales, in tandem with advancing strategic discussions to support the development of the Garalo-Ntiela Project Area in Mali towards production. Lubu Coal Project ('Lubu') - known as the Muchesu Coal Mine in Zimbabwe Contango has a 70% interest in Lubu, with the remaining 30% held by local partners. Since acquisition in 2020, the Contango team have implemented a rapid development plan with the objective of delivering first coking coal in as short a timeframe as practicable. The primary focus during the period under review was on the preparation of the site for commercial mining and coking coal production, and also advancing commercial discussions regarding coking coal offtake. Commercial discussions were also undertaken regarding potential thermal coal and coke production, and strategies for these additional products are now being advanced in tandem with its coking coal activities. Our focus now is on quickly getting to an initial production rate of 10,000 tonnes per month of washed coal, as covered by our existing offtake with specialist coal trading company AtoZ Investments (Pty) Ltd ("AtoZ") out of South Africa, whilst in tandem also identifying the optimal production and processing route to maximise recoveries and minimise production costs. The Company expects to then move to the headline production capacity of the wash plant as either additional offtakes are signed or we successfully conclude the existing MOU with a leading Multi-National Company. Given the expected profitability of operations at Lubu, should demand for the Company's suite of coal products continue as envisaged then the purchase of additional wash plants and capital items to meet this demand are expected to be funded via cashflow or non- equity finance. The coal mined to date has either been washed using the installed 1 tonne per hour test plant located on site or stockpiled in anticipation of the larger wash plant being commissioned by the end of the current quarter. Coal washed using the current test plant, which was supplied and supervised by OneVision, the company that is currently installing the larger 100 tonne per hour throughput wash plant, was used by Contango's technical team for test work. This processing has confirmed that, after passing through the wash plant, the coking coal product is of excellent quality and has been an important mechanism in the Company's offtake discussions. An additional test was undertaken on 15kg of washed coking coal from both the NUTTS and PEAS sections. These were processed through a mini-coking test plant as a first determinant of how the coking coal would react when processed into coke. These coke results returned better than expected results and when shared with potential coke offtake partners, we received very positive feedback on this data and the characteristics of Lubu coking coal and coke products. Post period end, in December, Contango signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading Multi-National Company ("MNC"), which outlined a framework for collaboration across not only coking coal, but also in the manufacture of coke. The intention is to undertake a stage-gated due diligence exercise which will look at all aspects that would underpin either a coking-coal offtake agreement, or the possibility of establishing a coking plant adjacent to the mine. The Company expects to be able to provide an update on these negotiations in the coming weeks. Garalo-Ntiela Project Area ('Garalo-Ntiela') The Garalo-Ntiela Gold Project covers an area of 161.5km2 in southern Mali, and combines the Garalo Licence Area, acquired by Contango in October 2020, with the neighbouring Ntiela Licence Area, which was acquired in March 2021. Work programmes conducted by Contango on the Garalo-Ntiela Gold Project have returned consistently positive results and the project area has demonstrated its potential for a 1.8Moz-2Moz gold resource. With this large potential resource now identified, and significant exploration upside possible with further drilling, the board of Contango has determined that the optimum route for development would be through a large processing hub, capable of supporting multiple open pit operations. In order to realise the full potential of this asset whilst also protecting investors from the dilution at the PLC level, the board is advancing discussions with a number of potential investors in relation to Garalo-Ntiela. The board believes Garalo-Ntiela represents an exceptional asset with large scale commercial value, and this remains at the forefront of all ongoing discussions. The Company will provide further updates on these negotiations at the proper time, as appropriate. Carl Esprey 23 February 2023 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

