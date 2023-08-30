Contango Holdings PLC - Zimbabwe-focused natural resource development company - Receives final approvals for the export of coal from the Muchesu project in Zimbabwe by the country's Minerals Marketing Corporation. As a result, company makes its inaugural sale to TransOre International FZE.

Current stock price: 4.26 pence, down 2.2% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 42%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

