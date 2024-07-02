Contango Holdings PLC - metallurgical coal producer focused on its 70%-owned Muchesu coal project in Zimbabwe - Responds to share price movement. Confirms that discussions with the investor, outlined in June, has progressed to final documentation.

In June, Contango said a new investor, Wencai Huo, had bought a majority stake in its Muchesu coal project in Zimbabwe. Huo, is "a prominent Zimbabwe-based Chinese national with extensive mining and business investments in Zimbabwe and the southern African region," the company noted.

Huo will buy a 51% stake in the Muchesu mine. Contango currently holds a 70% interest via its Monaf Investments (Pvt) Ltd subsidiary. This is interest is expected to rise to 74.75% in the near term, so Huo's acquisition will leave Contango with a 23.75% stake.

Huo will make a cash investment in Contango at the recent average market price to take a 20% stake. The investor also will spend at least USD20 million to develop Muchesu, matching what Contango has already invested in the project.

Current stock price: 1.70 pence, up 21% in London on Tuesday morning

12-month change: down 56%

