  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Contango Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    CGO   GB00BF0F5X78

CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC

(CGO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:10 2022-12-14 am EST
5.220 GBX   -2.43%
07:10aIN BRIEF: Contango wins environmental certificate for Muchesu project
AN
12/05TRADING UPDATES: MaxCyte in deal; Angus to resume Saltfleetby drilling
AN
12/05Contango Signs Initial Collaboration Deal For Coal Project In Zimbabwe
MT
Summary 
Summary

IN BRIEF: Contango wins environmental certificate for Muchesu project

12/14/2022 | 07:10am EST
Contango Holdings PLC - natural resource development company with operations in Africa - Wins Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate for its Muchesu Coal Project, from the Environmental Management Agency. Says the certificate has been awarded for the statutory two-year period and is automatically renewed on an ongoing basis assuming continued operations.

Chief Executive Carl Esprey comments: "Following regular consultations with the EMA over the last few years, environmental approvals were always expected to be awarded for our planned development of thermal coal, coking coal and coke at Lubu, however, it is naturally a positive these approvals have now been formally granted. We will continue to ensure the highest environmental standards are met with respect to development at Lubu ahead of first coking coal production and sales next quarter."

Current stock price: 5.22 pence

12-month change: down 13%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTANGO HOLDINGS PLC -2.43% 5.22 Delayed Quote.-28.67%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.04% 475.89 Real-time Quote.-13.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.60% 157.98 Real-time Quote.-12.34%
Managers and Directors
Carl J. Esprey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Aubrey Pitchford Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Stansfield Non-Executive Director
Graham Philip May Secretary
