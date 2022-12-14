IN BRIEF: Contango wins environmental certificate for Muchesu project

Contango Holdings PLC - natural resource development company with operations in Africa - Wins Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate for its Muchesu Coal Project, from the Environmental Management Agency. Says the certificate has been awarded for the statutory two-year period and is automatically renewed on an ongoing basis assuming continued operations.

Chief Executive Carl Esprey comments: "Following regular consultations with the EMA over the last few years, environmental approvals were always expected to be awarded for our planned development of thermal coal, coking coal and coke at Lubu, however, it is naturally a positive these approvals have now been formally granted. We will continue to ensure the highest environmental standards are met with respect to development at Lubu ahead of first coking coal production and sales next quarter."

Current stock price: 5.22 pence

12-month change: down 13%

