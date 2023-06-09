Contango Ore : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.





On June 8, 2023, Contango ORE, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell from time to time up to $40,000,000 of shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Shares"), through the Agent. The offer and sale of the Shares has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-260511), dated October 26, 2021, as amended on November 12, 2021, that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on November 17, 2021. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the Shares was filed with the Commission on June 8, 2023.

Sales of the Shares, if any, pursuant to the Sales Agreement, may be made in sales deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through the New York Stock Exchange or on any other existing trading market for the Company's Shares. The Company has no obligation to sell any of the Shares under the Sales Agreement and may at any time suspend or terminate the offering of its common stock pursuant to the Sales Agreement upon notice and subject to other conditions. The Agent will act as sales agent and will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell on the Company's behalf all of the Shares requested to be sold by the Company, consistent with the Agent's normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between the Agent and the Company.

Under the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company will pay the Agent a commission of up to 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the Shares sold through it under the Sales Agreement. The Sales Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, customary indemnification obligations of the Company and the Agent against certain liabilities, including for liabilities under the Securities Act, and termination provisions.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Sales Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

A copy of the opinion of Holland & Knight LLP relating to the validity of the Shares that may be sold pursuant to the Sales Agreement is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

