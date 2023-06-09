Advanced search
CONTANGO ORE, INC.

(CTGO)
06:04aContango Ore : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
32.70 USD   +3.48%
Contango Ore : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

06/09/2023 | 06:04am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):June 8, 2023


CONTANGO ORE, INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
001-35770
(Commission
File Number)
27-3431051
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
3700 Buffalo Speedway, Suite 925
Houston, Texas
(Address of principal executive offices)
77098
(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, including area code: (713) 877-1311

Not Applicable
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)


Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 per share
CTGO
NYSE American


Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 8, 2023, Contango ORE, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell from time to time up to $40,000,000 of shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Shares"), through the Agent. The offer and sale of the Shares has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-260511), dated October 26, 2021, as amended on November 12, 2021, that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on November 17, 2021. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the Shares was filed with the Commission on June 8, 2023.
Sales of the Shares, if any, pursuant to the Sales Agreement, may be made in sales deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through the New York Stock Exchange or on any other existing trading market for the Company's Shares. The Company has no obligation to sell any of the Shares under the Sales Agreement and may at any time suspend or terminate the offering of its common stock pursuant to the Sales Agreement upon notice and subject to other conditions. The Agent will act as sales agent and will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell on the Company's behalf all of the Shares requested to be sold by the Company, consistent with the Agent's normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between the Agent and the Company.
Under the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company will pay the Agent a commission of up to 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the Shares sold through it under the Sales Agreement. The Sales Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, customary indemnification obligations of the Company and the Agent against certain liabilities, including for liabilities under the Securities Act, and termination provisions.
The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Sales Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.
A copy of the opinion of Holland & Knight LLP relating to the validity of the Shares that may be sold pursuant to the Sales Agreement is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.
This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
Item 9.01.
 		Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit
1.1 Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, dated June 8, 2023, by and between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
5.1
Opinion of Holland & Knight LLP.
23.1 Consent of Holland & Knight LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CONTANGO ORE, INC.
By: /s/ Leah Gaines
Leah Gaines

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer and Secretary


Dated: June 8, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Contango ORE Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 10:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTANGO ORE, INC.0.00%249
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.93%33 410
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.24%30 063
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.85%25 447
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.69%20 519
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED27.86%15 804
