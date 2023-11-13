Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Stock price
Equities
300750
CNE100003662
Electrical Components & Equipment
End-of-day quote
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|187.85 CNY
|-0.62%
|+0.22%
|-14.05%
|Sales 2023 *
|413 B 56.63 B
|Sales 2024 *
|506 B 69.42 B
|Capitalization
|826 B 113 B
|Net income 2023 *
|43.89 B 6,023 M
|Net income 2024 *
|55.48 B 7,612 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,75x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|102 B 14.06 B
|Net cash position 2024 *
|140 B 19.22 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,36x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
18,8x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
14,9x
|Employees
|118,914
|Yield 2023 *
0,95%
|Yield 2024 *
1,13%
|Free-Float
|49.59%
Fundamentals
|1 day
|-0.62%
|1 week
|+0.22%
|Current month
|+1.21%
|1 month
|-4.13%
|3 months
|-22.22%
|6 months
|-21.06%
|Current year
|-14.05%
1 week
187.02
196.11
1 month
168.81
197.10
Current year
168.81
272.53
1 year
168.81
272.53
3 years
130.01
384.44
5 years
35.56
384.44
10 years
16.76
384.44
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Shu Zheng DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|44
|2016
Kai Wu CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|55
|2015
Jia Zhou BRD
|Director/Board Member
|45
|2015
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Xiu Ling Cai BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|2017
Zu Yun Xue BRD
|Director/Board Member
|60
|2017
Bo Hong BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2017
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|20.54%
|16 M€
|-17.90%
|20.39%
|34 M€
|-15.21%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-12
|187.85
|-0.62%
|12 519 590
|23-11-10
|189.03
|-1.26%
|11,609,950
|23-11-09
|191.45
|-0.20%
|10,997,090
|23-11-08
|191.84
|+0.31%
|14,652,160
|23-11-07
|191.24
|-2.96%
|26,080,290
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Ltd. is specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of automotive battery systems. Products include energy storage solutions, energy storage batteries and lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (passenger cars, buses, trucks, etc.).
Calendar
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
33
Last Close Price
187.85CNY
Average target price
286.50CNY
Spread / Average Target
+52.52%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-14.05%
|114 B $
|-4.59%
|72 886 M $
|-29.44%
|21 073 M $
|+146.47%
|17 245 M $
|+46.02%
|15 395 M $
|-46.02%
|13 255 M $
|-17.55%
|5 707 M $
|+51.93%
|5 026 M $
|-14.13%
|4 217 M $
|-22.17%
|4 190 M $