Stock 300750 CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
PDF Report : Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Stock price

Equities

300750

CNE100003662

Electrical Components & Equipment

End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 06:00:00 2023-11-12 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited 5-day change 1st Jan Change
187.85 CNY -0.62% +0.22% -14.05%
Nov. 09 Geely's Zeekr edges closer to U.S. IPO, to make filing public this week - sources RE
Nov. 07 Saudi Aramco Profit Falls on Lower Oil Prices, Volumes -- Commodities Roundup DJ
Financials

Sales 2023 * 413 B 56.63 B Sales 2024 * 506 B 69.42 B Capitalization 826 B 113 B
Net income 2023 * 43.89 B 6,023 M Net income 2024 * 55.48 B 7,612 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,75x
Net cash position 2023 * 102 B 14.06 B Net cash position 2024 * 140 B 19.22 B EV / Sales 2024 *
1,36x
P/E ratio 2023 *
18,8x
P/E ratio 2024 *
14,9x
Employees 118,914
Yield 2023 *
0,95%
Yield 2024 *
1,13%
Free-Float 49.59%
Chart Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Listed Shenzhen Firms Post 7% Drop in Profit, 4% Rise in Revenue in January-September Period MT
Micro stocks shine in China's flagging share market RE
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited announces an Equity Buyback for CNY 3,000 million worth of its shares. CI
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Chinese Shares Extend Gains on Repurchase Announcements; Hainan Mining Jumps 6% as Chairman Proposes Up to 300 Billion Yuan Buyback MT
CATL, Gree Chairmen Propose Share Buyback MT
Global EV battery supply chain puzzles over China graphite curbs RE
China stocks rise amid signs of recovery, support measures RE
CATL Inks 10 Billion Yuan Energy Storage Project With State-Backed Firm MT
China's Sept industrial profits extend gains amid more signs of stabilisation RE
CATL's Overseas Growth Strategy Counters Domestic Industry Challenges, Fitch Says MT
More alarm bells sound on slowing demand for electric vehicles RE
Jiangsu Lopal Tech Files for Secondary Listing in Hong Kong MT
Analyst Recommendations on Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

CATL's Overseas Growth Strategy Counters Domestic Industry Challenges, Fitch Says MT
Jefferies Adjusts Contemporary Amperex Technology’s Price Target to 284 Yuan From 297 Yuan, Keeps at Buy MT
Nomura Adjusts Contemporary Amperex Technology's Price Target to 315 Yuan From 361 Yuan, Keeps at Buy MT
Jefferies Upgrades Contemporary Amperex Technology to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to 297 Yuan From 271 Yuan MT
Nomura Adjusts Contemporary Amperex Technology’s Price Targett to 361 Yuan From 336 Yuan, Keeps at Buy MT
Press releases Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

CATL and Quinbrook Sign Global Framework Agreement for Stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems AQ
CATL Launches Superfast Charging Battery Shenxing, Opens Up Era of EV Superfast Charging AQ
CATL Chief Scientist Wu Kai wins the European Inventor Award 2023 AQ
Hungary Chinese Battery Factory AQ
CATL chief scientist Wu Kai named as finalist for European Inventor Award 2023 AQ
News in other languages on Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Exclusif-Zeekr proche de son IPO aux États-Unis-sources
Schwacher E-Auto-Absatz - Panasonic senkt Gewinnziele für Batteriesparte
La desaceleración de la demanda de vehículos eléctricos hace sonar más alarmas
Schwäche am E-Automarkt dämpft Gewinnwachstum bei Batteriegigant CATL
CATL, gigante chino de las baterías para VE, reporta fuerte desaceleración en crecimiento de ganancias
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.62%
1 week+0.22%
Current month+1.21%
1 month-4.13%
3 months-22.22%
6 months-21.06%
Current year-14.05%
Highs and lows

1 week
187.02
Extreme 187.02
196.11
1 month
168.81
Extreme 168.81
197.10
Current year
168.81
Extreme 168.81
272.53
1 year
168.81
Extreme 168.81
272.53
3 years
130.01
Extreme 130.0111
384.44
5 years
35.56
Extreme 35.5556
384.44
10 years
16.76
Extreme 16.7611
384.44
Managers and Directors - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Managers TitleAgeSince
Shu Zheng DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 44 2016
Kai Wu CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 55 2015
Jia Zhou BRD
 Director/Board Member 45 2015
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Xiu Ling Cai BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 2017
Zu Yun Xue BRD
 Director/Board Member 60 2017
Bo Hong BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2017
ETFs positioned on Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
VANECK CHINEXT ETF - USD ETF VanEck ChiNext ETF - USD
20.54% 16 M€ -17.90%
CSOP SZSE CHINEXT ETF- CNY ETF CSOP SZSE ChiNext ETF- CNY
20.39% 34 M€ -15.21%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-12 187.85 -0.62% 12 519 590
23-11-10 189.03 -1.26% 11,609,950
23-11-09 191.45 -0.20% 10,997,090
23-11-08 191.84 +0.31% 14,652,160
23-11-07 191.24 -2.96% 26,080,290

End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange, November 12, 2023

Company Profile

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Ltd. is specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of automotive battery systems. Products include energy storage solutions, energy storage batteries and lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (passenger cars, buses, trucks, etc.).
Sector
Electrical Components & Equipment
Calendar
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
33
Last Close Price
187.85CNY
Average target price
286.50CNY
Spread / Average Target
+52.52%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Batteries & Uninterruptable Power Supplies

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED Stock Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
-14.05% 114 B $
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. Stock LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
-4.59% 72 886 M $
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. Stock Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
-29.44% 21 073 M $
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD. Stock Ecopro BM. Co., Ltd.
+146.47% 17 245 M $
TDK CORPORATION Stock TDK Corporation
+46.02% 15 395 M $
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD. Stock EVE Energy Co., Ltd.
-46.02% 13 255 M $
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. Stock Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd.
-17.55% 5 707 M $
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED Stock Anker Innovations Limited
+51.93% 5 026 M $
TIANNENG BATTERY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd.
-14.13% 4 217 M $
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD Stock Sunwoda Electronic Co.,Ltd
-22.17% 4 190 M $
Batteries & Uninterruptable Power Supplies
