Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
401.10 CNY   -1.06%
04:10aAnalysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
RE
02/27CATL Supplier Lopal Tech to Build 2 Billion Yuan Indonesia Factory
MT
02/27Musk's plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

02/28/2023 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: CATL's logo seen at an exhibition

BEIJING/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rare discounts offered by Chinese battery giant CATL to automakers have accelerated a plunge in lithium prices, and the market is set to drop a further 25% with supply growth outpacing demand, analysts and traders say.

After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst.

"Supply is coming on stream faster than you can say 'boo'," said analyst Dylan Kelly of Ord Minnett in Sydney.

"Demand remains strong but prices have been unsustainable for some time now."

The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing.

The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

But even as demand worries have rocked markets, it is the looming supply from China, Australia and Chile that will bring prices back down to earth, analysts say.

Rystad Energy sees the global market deficit of lithium shrinking to around 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) this year, from 76,000 tonnes LCE in 2022.

Given growing supply, Goldman Sachs sees spot prices of lithium carbonate, a precursor to the compound used in making lithium-ion batteries, sinking to $34,000 a tonne in the next 12 months, from an average of $53,304 this year.

Out to 2025 it expects lithium supply to grow on average by 34% a year against an annual demand growth rate of 25%.

"The likely supply surge and downstream overcapacity are set to bring lithium prices down subsequently in the medium term," it said in a Feb. 23 note.

DEMAND FEARS

A 6.3% drop in sales of new energy cars, including fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids, in China in January, after they grew by 90% in 2022, sparked concerns of softening growth that would crimp demand for batteries and battery materials.

"While we remain positive on the long-term outlook for lithium, the short-term outlook is less clear, with a clear acceleration in China EV sales needed to allay market fears," Barrenjoey analysts said in a research note on Feb. 17.

Some, including lithium giant Albemarle, ascribed lower car sales to temporary weakness given the early Lunar New year. Albemarle sees China's EV market growing 40% this year. But prices have continued to fall.

"Demand is still healthy, but battery and EV makers are currently destocking instead of placing new orders. The subdued spot demand therefore is weighing on sentiment and pressing down prices," said Susan Zou, Shanghai-based vice president at consultancy Rystad Energy.

MINERS UNFAZED

The decline in lithium prices in China, the world's biggest consumer, has hit lithium producers overseas. Shares in Albemarle and Australia's Pilbara Minerals are both down by a quarter since November, while Allkem is down around 30%.

However Allkem's chief sales and marketing officer, Christian Barbier, said the price slide in China "needed to happen" and was "helpful", and said it was exacerbated by the country's battery makers jostling for market share.

Miners' profitability remained very strong, he told analysts on an earnings call on Feb. 23.

"So that's why we're not too concerned about the overall fundamentals and the future direction of prices," Barbier said.

S&P analysts see the average cash operating cost of lithium carbonate production at $4,563 per tonne LCE and total cash cost $7,540 per tonne LCE, which is a fraction of the prices that analysts are forecasting for lithium carbonate.

"Therefore it is quite a stretch to find the bottom for lithium prices because lithium producers will remain profitable under much lower prices," S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts said in comments to Reuters.

LITHIUM CARBONATE SINKS

The price decline has been sharp. Chinese spot prices for lithium carbonate have fallen from near an eyewatering 600,000 yuan ($86,207) a tonne in mid-November to below 400,000 yuan currently.

They are likely to drop below 300,000 yuan by the end of this year, about half the level they peaked at in November 2022, said four China-based analysts and five traders, buyers and producers.

"A lithium carbonate price of 200,000-300,000 yuan per tonne is where both upstream and downstream will feel comfortable," said Rystad's Zou.

Even support from supply disruptions such as an investigation into illegal mining in China's lithium is likely to prove only temporary, analysts said.

Prices for lithium raw material spodumene have hit five-month lows.

RBC Capital Markets sees spodumene prices, last at $5,800, slumping to an average of $4,275 a tonne in 2024.

"The decrease in spodumene prices has been quicker than what we anticipated," said RBC analyst Kaan Peker.

($1 = 6.9600 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Siyi Liu in Beijing and Zoey Zhang in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Nelson Banya and Beijing Newsroom and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Dominique Patton and Sonali Paul)

By Siyi Liu and Melanie Burton


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLKEM LIMITED 1.70% 11.35 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -1.06% 401.1 End-of-day quote.1.95%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.58% 5663.7 Real-time Quote.2.44%
NIKKEI 225 0.08% 27445.56 Real-time Quote.5.09%
PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED -0.71% 4.17 Delayed Quote.12.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 6.95372 Delayed Quote.0.57%
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
04:10aAnalysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
RE
02/27CATL Supplier Lopal Tech to Build 2 Billion Yuan Indonesia Factory
MT
02/27Musk's plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week
RE
02/26Analysis-CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge
RE
02/26Beijing probes illegal mining activities in Chinese lithium hub - Yicai
RE
02/26Reuters-schedule/…
RE
02/24Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
RE
02/24Chinese battery maker CALB readies for overseas push with Honda
RE
02/23CATL-Backed Miner Wins in 6.1 Billion Yuan Bid For Mining Rights in Xinjiang
MT
02/23EV maker Nio plans new 40 GWh battery plant in China- sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 317 B 45 718 M 45 718 M
Net income 2022 28 671 M 4 129 M 4 129 M
Net cash 2022 119 B 17 193 M 17 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 980 B 141 B 141 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 83 601
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 401,10 CNY
Average target price 586,13 CNY
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.95%141 101
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.16.65%90 878
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-17.72%21 355
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.81.11%11 823
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.1.94%7 566
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-16.20%5 870