  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
410.37 CNY   +0.33%
07:14aCATL Posts Sharp Rise in First-Quarter Net Profit
DJ
04:22aLi Auto Set to Be the First to Use CATL's Quick-Charging Battery
MT
04/19CATL Unveils Condensed Battery for Electrification of Passenger Aircrafts; Shares Fall 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CATL Posts Sharp Rise in First-Quarter Net Profit

04/20/2023 | 07:14am EDT
By Bingyan Wang


Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. posted a more than sixfold increase in first-quarter profit, driven by a surge in sales volume and slower increase in costs.

The Tesla Inc. supplier said Thursday that net profit jumped to 9.82 billion yuan ($1.43 billion), up sharply from CNY1.49 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue of the world's largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries almost doubled to CNY89.04 billion for the quarter.

Cost of revenue reached CNY79.32 billion, up 68% from year-earlier period, though still below the rate of growth for revenue, CATL said.


Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 0713ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 0.33% 410.37 End-of-day quote.4.31%
TESLA, INC. -2.02% 180.59 Delayed Quote.46.61%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 6.88357 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 430 B 62 365 M 62 365 M
Net income 2023 42 341 M 6 148 M 6 148 M
Net cash 2023 108 B 15 664 M 15 664 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 0,60%
Capitalization 1 002 B 146 B 146 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 118 914
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 410,37 CNY
Average target price 568,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED4.31%145 530
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.33.64%102 301
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.28.26%37 674
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.219.22%21 567
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.30%20 019
TDK CORPORATION6.34%12 981
