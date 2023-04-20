CATL Posts Sharp Rise in First-Quarter Net Profit

By Bingyan Wang

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. posted a more than sixfold increase in first-quarter profit, driven by a surge in sales volume and slower increase in costs.

The Tesla Inc. supplier said Thursday that net profit jumped to 9.82 billion yuan ($1.43 billion), up sharply from CNY1.49 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue of the world's largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries almost doubled to CNY89.04 billion for the quarter.

Cost of revenue reached CNY79.32 billion, up 68% from year-earlier period, though still below the rate of growth for revenue, CATL said.

Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 0713ET