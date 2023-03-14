Advanced search
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-12
392.00 CNY   -3.40%
06:08aCATL's Swiss Listing Delayed Amid Regulatory Concerns, Reuters Reports
DJ
05:37aChinese Regulator Delays Approval of CATL's $5 Billion Swiss Listing
MT
04:44aChina battery giant CATL's $5 billion Swiss listing delayed amid Beijing regulatory concerns - sources
RE
CATL's Swiss Listing Delayed Amid Regulatory Concerns, Reuters Reports

03/14/2023 | 06:08am EDT
--Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.'s plan to raise at least $5 billion in Swiss global depository receipts has been delayed amid concerns raised by Chinese regulators over the offering's size, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Chinese battery maker has told the China Securities Regulatory Commission, whose approval is needed for the listing, that it intends to use the proceeds to finance its expansion plans in Europe and possibly fund its U.S. expansion, one source says, according to Reuters.


Full story: https://reut.rs/401agLr


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 0607ET

Financials
Sales 2023 431 B 62 916 M 62 916 M
Net income 2023 41 308 M 6 032 M 6 032 M
Net cash 2023 105 B 15 357 M 15 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 0,60%
Capitalization 957 B 140 B 140 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 118 914
Free-Float 48,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 392,00 CNY
Average target price 577,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Managers and Directors
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-0.36%139 805
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.29.28%101 327
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.46%20 051
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.120.41%15 247
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.0.31%7 483
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-17.88%5 860