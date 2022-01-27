Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada says it saw no need to block China firm's bid for lithium miner

01/27/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada did not stop a Chinese firm's bid for a Toronto-listed lithium miner because it saw no risk to national security, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.

The opposition Conservatives said the Liberal government should have blocked Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd from buying Neo Lithium Corp for C$918.7 million ($721.3 million) last year.

The Conservatives say the decision to permit the purchase makes no sense at a time when Washington is working with Canada to boost regional supply chains of critical minerals to counter China's dominance.

Although Neo Lithium is listed on the Toronto exchange, its operation consists of a proposed mine in Argentina, where most of its employees are based.

"There was sufficient information to make a determination ... that no national security harm could arise as a result of this transaction," Champagne told the House of Commons industry committee.

Neo Lithium's reserves are comprised of lithium carbonate whereas electric vehicle battery producers prefer lithium hydroxide, he added.

Last March, Canada tightened foreign investment rules to protect the security of supply chains ahead of an expected surge in demand for metals used to make electric vehicles.

($1 = 1.2737 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -2.13% 574.99 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.79% 116.7242 Delayed Quote.1.27%
NEO LITHIUM CORP. 0.00% 6.5 Delayed Quote.2.85%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.09% 104.76 Delayed Quote.1.88%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -3.54% 10.34 End-of-day quote.11.42%
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
05:55pCanada says it saw no need to block China firm's bid for lithium miner
RE
03:19aIndonesia targets 33% jump in 2022 investment by tapping resource processing
RE
01/26LG Energy Solution becomes S.Korea's No.2 firm in stellar stock debut
RE
01/26LG Energy Solution Makes Strong Debut in South Korea
DJ
01/24EV Startup Hozon Targets $7.1 Billion Valuation in Pre-IPO Funding Round
MT
01/24Chinese automaker Changan to list EV unit around 2025 - China Securities Journal
RE
01/20Tencent Cements Position as Most Valuable Chinese Company in 2021 Hurun Ranking Despite..
MT
01/19Tencent Remains Most Valuable Chinese Company in 2021 Hurun Ranking; Shares Jump 4%
MT
01/19S.Korea's LG Energy Solution sees record retail demand for IPO
RE
01/18EV Battery Maker CATL Introduces Battery-Swapping Services
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 113 B 17 710 M 17 710 M
Net income 2021 11 599 M 1 822 M 1 822 M
Net cash 2021 39 868 M 6 264 M 6 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 115x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 1 340 B 211 B 211 B
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 33 078
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 574,99 CNY
Average target price 715,45 CNY
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jia Zhou General Manager, CFO & Director
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-2.21%216 636
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-16.21%29 727
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-17.78%11 098
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-10.44%10 268
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.09%6 954
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.02%6 414