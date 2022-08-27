Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
506.78 CNY   -1.40%
04:06aChina's CATL to develop new battery materials to improve energy density -chairman
RE
02:38aNew CATL m3p batteries can improve energy density by 10%-20% - chairman
RE
08/26Analysis-Lithium experts skeptical on success of Mexico's state-run miner
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's CATL to develop new battery materials to improve energy density -chairman

08/27/2022 | 04:06am EDT
BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China's CATL is working on new battery materials that can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared to iron phosphate batteries, the company's chairman said, as the battery giant scrambles to retain its top position amid competition. The new material technology known as M3P can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge combined with CATL's next generation of battery pack technology, Zeng Yuqun said at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing on Saturday.

The new materials will also lower the costs compared to nickel and cobalt-based batteries, he added.

Zeng, however, didn't say what metals M3P batteries will use or when mass production could start.

CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW and Ford, is the world's biggest battery maker accounting for more than a third of the sales of batteries for electric vehicles (EV) worldwide.

It aims to increase the lead over rivals such as LG Energy Solution and BYD by accelerating expansions globally and innovation in new battery technologies.

Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of China's national advisory body for policy making, said the global market size of EV batteries is expected to reach $250 billion by 2030, with demand exceeding 3.5 terrawatt hours.

CATL said in a separate announcement on Saturday that it will supply Qilin batteries with its latest battery pack technology to power Geely Automobile Holdings's Zeekr cars due to hit the market in early 2023.

CALT launched the Qilin battery in June and touted a 13% higher energy density compared to the same size of pack of Tesla's 4680 cylindrical battery cells-- denoting 46 millimetres in diameter and 80 millimetres in length, while using same type of materials. (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.81% 73.12 Delayed Quote.-17.37%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -1.40% 506.78 End-of-day quote.-13.81%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.38% 16.16 Delayed Quote.-24.13%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 1.42% 465500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. -2.70% 288.09 Delayed Quote.-18.22%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.66% 140.94 Delayed Quote.-20.59%
Financials
Sales 2022 285 B 41 468 M 41 468 M
Net income 2022 23 759 M 3 457 M 3 457 M
Net cash 2022 102 B 14 781 M 14 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,0x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 1 237 B 180 B 180 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 83 601
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 506,78 CNY
Average target price 619,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-13.81%179 977
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 427
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-14.28%27 990
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.126.90%10 072
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-25.40%9 896
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-8.79%8 322