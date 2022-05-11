Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  05-09
379.17 CNY   +2.90%
03:37aChina stocks end higher after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status
RE
03:08aPanasonic keeps profit outlook flat amid price rises, shortages
RE
05/10OMH Science to Supply CATL With Smart Logistics, Warehousing Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks end higher after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status

05/11/2022 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections, while U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to consider eliminating Trump-era tariffs on Beijing further lifted risk appetite.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.4% higher at 3,976.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,058.70 points.

** Shanghai said on Wednesday half the city had achieved "zero-COVID" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to remain in place under a national policy. Meanwhile, new cases detected in Beijing dropped to the lowest level since April 26.

** The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable given what is now known of the virus.

** "Over the past week, the COVID-19 situation has continued to improve at the national level," said Nomura in a note. "However, the turning point for economic fundamentals and most financial assets in coming weeks (or months) depends mainly on Beijing's stance on zero-COVID strategy instead of daily cases."

** Lifting market sentiment further, China's producer prices rose at the slowest pace in a year in April, despite the surge in global commodity costs, leaving room for more stimulus to shore up the flagging economy.

** Risks affecting China's onshore market are controllable, and the market has solid foundation for stable operation, the official CCTV reported on Tuesday, citing a securities regulatory official.

** Biden, under pressure to tame high inflation, said he was considering eliminating Trump-era tariffs on China as a way to lower prices for goods in the United States.

** China equities could be approaching the late stage of a bear market, but the potential final leg is likely to be bumpy, Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.

** The bank expected near-term market volatility to remain elevated, citing China's COVID-19 situation, geopolitical tensions, global macro slowdown, and monetary tightening.

** New energy firms jumped more than 4% to lead the gains, with battery giant CATL up more than 8%. Semiconductors and machinery stocks also went up more than 3% each. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 2.90% 379.17 End-of-day quote.-35.52%
ERA CO., LTD. 1.08% 4.66 End-of-day quote.-14.96%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.10% 80.26 Delayed Quote.-18.24%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -1.04% 857 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.23% 878 Delayed Quote.0.46%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.44% 3615.19 Real-time Quote.-21.54%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.31% 3488.4 Real-time Quote.-18.80%
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
03:37aChina stocks end higher after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status
RE
03:08aPanasonic keeps profit outlook flat amid price rises, shortages
RE
05/10OMH Science to Supply CATL With Smart Logistics, Warehousing Services
MT
05/10BMW Plans Next-Gen Cheaper EV Batteries
MT
05/08CATL Eyes Electric Vehicle Production in US
MT
05/06UBS Adjusts Contemporary Amperex Technology's Price Target to 530 Yuan From 700 Yuan, K..
MT
05/06EXCLUSIVE : CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources
RE
05/05CATL's Q1 Profit Tumbles 24% Even as Sales More Than Double
MT
05/05CATL Raising Prices in Q2 to Improve Profitability
MT
05/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 260 B 38 660 M 38 660 M
Net income 2022 21 011 M 3 120 M 3 120 M
Net cash 2022 71 247 M 10 579 M 10 579 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,3x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 884 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 83 601
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 379,17 CNY
Average target price 566,14 CNY
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jia Zhou General Manager, CFO & Director
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-35.52%131 229
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%72 159
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-40.24%18 151
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-4.77%8 598
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-43.41%6 784
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-43.83%5 799