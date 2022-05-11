China stocks end higher after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on
Wednesday as investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic
COVID-19 infections, while U.S. President Joe Biden's decision
to consider eliminating Trump-era tariffs on Beijing further
lifted risk appetite.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.4% higher at
3,976.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%
to 3,058.70 points.
** Shanghai said on Wednesday half the city had achieved
"zero-COVID" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to
remain in place under a national policy. Meanwhile, new cases
detected in Beijing dropped to the lowest level since April 26.
** The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday
China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable given
what is now known of the virus.
** "Over the past week, the COVID-19 situation has continued
to improve at the national level," said Nomura in a note.
"However, the turning point for economic fundamentals and most
financial assets in coming weeks (or months) depends mainly on
Beijing's stance on zero-COVID strategy instead of daily cases."
** Lifting market sentiment further, China's producer prices
rose at the slowest pace in a year in April, despite the surge
in global commodity costs, leaving room for more stimulus to
shore up the flagging economy.
** Risks affecting China's onshore market are controllable,
and the market has solid foundation for stable operation, the
official CCTV reported on Tuesday, citing a securities
regulatory official.
** Biden, under pressure to tame high inflation, said he was
considering eliminating Trump-era tariffs on China as a way to
lower prices for goods in the United States.
** China equities could be approaching the late stage of a
bear market, but the potential final leg is likely to be bumpy,
Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.
** The bank expected near-term market volatility to remain
elevated, citing China's COVID-19 situation, geopolitical
tensions, global macro slowdown, and monetary tightening.
** New energy firms jumped more than 4% to lead
the gains, with battery giant CATL up more than 8%.
Semiconductors and machinery stocks
also went up more than 3% each.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)