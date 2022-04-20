Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  04-18
440.26 CNY   -2.38%
12:10aCATL Opens Its First Battery Swap Station in China’s Xiamen City; Shares Tank 6%
MT
04/18Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Officially Launches Its EVOGO Battery Swap Services in Xiamen, Southeast China's Fujian Province
CI
04/18CATL to Jointly Invest $6 Billion in EV Battery Project in Indonesia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks fall as cenbank unexpectedly keeps key rate unchanged

04/20/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday after the central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to support a slowing economy hit by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,116.19 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,187.23.

The Hang Seng index added 0.8% to 21,194.23. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6% to 7,207.13.

** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.70% and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.60%, which markets see as Beijing's cautious approach to rolling out more easing measures.

** China will step up financial support for technology innovation and ensure the security and stability of its supply chains, State TV cited a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping as saying.

** China's central bank urged financial institutions to step up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small firms impacted by COVID-19, and vowed to keep property sector financing stable and orderly.

** Consumer staples gained 1.8% and tourism firms went up 2.1%, while real estate developers slumped 4.4%.

** Energy and machinery stocks fell 2.1% and 2.8%, respectively. New energy shares fell 3%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) slumping 6.3% to 10-month lows.

** If lockdowns in China cause further disruptions to global supply chains, the Federal Reserve will need to take even more aggressive action to bring down "much too high" inflation, Minneapolis Fed President said.

** Mainland China reported 19,927 new COVID-19 cases for April 19, down from 21,600 new cases a day earlier.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged up 1.5%, while mainland property developers lost 2.8%.

** Consumer discretionary and consumer staples added more than 3% each.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.30% 0.7414 Delayed Quote.1.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.30356 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.79435 Delayed Quote.0.31%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -2.38% 440.26 End-of-day quote.-25.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.082 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
HANG SENG 0.82% 21200.06 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.0131 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.67621 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.51% 3735.71 Real-time Quote.-15.80%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.25% 3596.01 Real-time Quote.-13.39%
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
12:10aCATL Opens Its First Battery Swap Station in China’s Xiamen City; Shares Tank 6%
MT
04/18Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Officially Launches Its EVOGO Battery Swap..
CI
04/18CATL to Jointly Invest $6 Billion in EV Battery Project in Indonesia
MT
04/14CATL to Partner With Indonesian State Companies on $6 Billion EV Battery Project
DJ
04/12Chinese Shares Post Strong Rebound; Real-Design Intelligent Jumps 5% in Shenzhen Debut
MT
04/12CATL Launches Measures to Avoid COVID-19-Related Shutdowns
MT
04/11Honda Motor Plans to Produce 2 Million EVs Annually by 2030
DJ
04/11China stocks slump most in a month as COVID curbs, inflation woes weigh
RE
04/11China stocks slump most in a month as COVID curbs, inflation woes weigh
RE
04/11China's Lithium-Ion Battery Production Hits 82 GWh in January-February Period
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 121 B 18 935 M 18 935 M
Net income 2021 13 396 M 2 095 M 2 095 M
Net cash 2021 43 982 M 6 879 M 6 879 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,8x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 1 026 B 160 B 160 B
EV / Sales 2021 8,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 33 078
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 440,26 CNY
Average target price 712,77 CNY
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jia Zhou General Manager, CFO & Director
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-25.13%160 496
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%82 070
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-39.97%21 943
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-4.15%8 639
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-43.63%7 538
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-44.64%6 226