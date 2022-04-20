China stocks fall as cenbank unexpectedly keeps key rate unchanged

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on
Wednesday after the central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark
lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to
support a slowing economy hit by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in
two years.
The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,116.19 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.2% to 3,187.23.
The Hang Seng index added 0.8% to 21,194.23. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6% to 7,207.13.
** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was
kept at 3.70% and the five-year LPR was
unchanged at 4.60%, which markets see as Beijing's cautious
approach to rolling out more easing measures.
** China will step up financial support for technology
innovation and ensure the security and stability of its supply
chains, State TV cited a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping
as saying.
** China's central bank urged financial institutions to step
up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small
firms impacted by COVID-19, and vowed to keep property sector
financing stable and orderly.
** Consumer staples gained 1.8% and tourism firms
went up 2.1%, while real estate developers
slumped 4.4%.
** Energy and machinery stocks fell
2.1% and 2.8%, respectively. New energy shares fell
3%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL)
slumping 6.3% to 10-month lows.
** If lockdowns in China cause further disruptions to global
supply chains, the Federal Reserve will need to take even more
aggressive action to bring down "much too high" inflation,
Minneapolis Fed President said.
** Mainland China reported 19,927 new COVID-19 cases for
April 19, down from 21,600 new cases a day earlier.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged up 1.5%,
while mainland property developers lost 2.8%.
** Consumer discretionary and consumer staples
added more than 3% each.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)