Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
413.23 CNY   +0.92%
02/23CATL-Backed Miner Wins in 6.1 Billion Yuan Bid For Mining Rights in Xinjiang
MT
02/23EV maker Nio plans new 40 GWh battery plant in China- sources
RE
02/23China’s Lithium Battery Output Tops 1.2 Trillion Yuan in 2022 Amid Concerns of Oversupply
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese battery maker CALB readies for overseas push with Honda

02/24/2023 | 12:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Honda reports 22% rise in Q3 operating profit, beating estimates

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese battery manufacturer CALB has been given the go-ahead to become an offical supplier to Japan's Honda Motors in what the Hong Kong-listed company says is a key milestone in its overseas expansion.

The development follows CALB's passing of audits jointly conducted by experts in both Japan and China, covering its production capacity and quality assurance capability, and opens the door for CALB to begin officially supplying products for Honda's e:NP1 and e:NS1 models, according to a statement published on CALB's official WeChat account on Thursday.

"Becoming an official supplier of Honda Motors is another key milestone for the company to further develop overseas," CALB said.

CALB's automotive customers already include major local players Xpeng and NIO and its international expansion marks a challenge to compatriot CATL, the world's largest battery maker with 37% of global market share.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CALB GROUP CO., LTD. -3.13% 20.05 Delayed Quote.15.32%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 0.92% 413.23 End-of-day quote.5.04%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.83% 3523 Delayed Quote.15.24%
XPENG INC. -1.74% 9.05 Delayed Quote.-8.95%
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
02/23CATL-Backed Miner Wins in 6.1 Billion Yuan Bid For Mining Rights in Xinjiang
MT
02/23EV maker Nio plans new 40 GWh battery plant in China- sources
RE
02/23China’s Lithium Battery Output Tops 1.2 Trillion Yuan in 2022 Amid Concerns of Ov..
MT
02/21CALB Group Ordered to Pay Damages to CATL for Alleged Patent Infringement; Shares Slump..
MT
02/21Darktrace audits, Pfizer compensates : MarketScreen..
MS
02/21Nomura Adjusts Contemporary Amperex Technology's Price Target to 550 Yuan From 576 Yuan..
MT
02/20China to Assess Ford-CATL Deal to Ensure Tech Security
MT
02/20EVE Energy Shares Dive Amid Competition Worries, Lock-Up Expiration
DJ
02/19CATL in Talks to Cut Battery Prices For Some NEV Makers
MT
02/17China's CATL offers EV battery discounts in China -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 317 B 45 927 M 45 927 M
Net income 2022 28 626 M 4 144 M 4 144 M
Net cash 2022 115 B 16 613 M 16 613 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 1 009 B 146 B 146 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 83 601
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 413,23 CNY
Average target price 583,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED5.04%145 092
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.16.42%91 299
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-15.31%21 784
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.68.51%12 038
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.4.06%7 682
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-14.79%5 920