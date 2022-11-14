Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
402.48 CNY   +4.46%
02:11aIndonesia's EV fund gets backing from CATL, CMB International
RE
11/13CATL in Talks for Battery Supply Alliance With Japan's Daihatsu
MT
11/10Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited and Daihatsu Reached Strategic Cooperation Agreement
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia's EV fund gets backing from CATL, CMB International

11/14/2022 | 02:11am EST
JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is to set up a green electric vehicle (EV) fund of at least $2 billion with China's battery maker CATL and CMB International, the fund's CEO Ridha Wirakusumah said on Monday.

The announcement was made in a livestreamed business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Ridha did not disclose the size of the fund.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 311 B 43 825 M 43 825 M
Net income 2022 26 505 M 3 729 M 3 729 M
Net cash 2022 103 B 14 542 M 14 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,7x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 983 B 138 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 83 601
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 402,48 CNY
Average target price 574,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.55%138 302
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%110 831
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-20.63%25 060
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-33.54%8 493
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-11.66%8 198
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.62.34%6 968