Indonesia's EV fund gets backing from CATL, CMB International
11/14/2022 | 02:11am EST
JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is to set up a green electric vehicle (EV) fund of at least $2 billion with China's battery maker CATL and CMB International, the fund's CEO Ridha Wirakusumah said on Monday.
The announcement was made in a livestreamed business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Ridha did not disclose the size of the fund.
