Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/21
197.93 CNY   -0.05%
05:59pMusk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
05:51pMusk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
10:27aEXPLAINER : How to interpret Tesla?s Battery Day lingo
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday improvements unveiled at the electric-car maker's "Battery Day" event would not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.

The company's shares fell nearly 4% to $432 in extended trade.

"This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1308149191684710400, ahead of the event scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Musk also said Tesla intends to increase battery cell purchases from suppliers Panasonic, South Korea's LG Chem and China's CATL, and possibly with other partners as well.

Despite the cell suppliers' maximum speed, the automaker still expects significant shortages in 2022 and beyond, he added.

Many analysts expect Musk to unveil battery improvements at the event, extending the automaker's lead over General Motors , Volkswagen and other rivals.

Tesla's shares closed 1.6% higher on Monday, helped by a leaked email from Musk that said the company was hopeful of racking up record car deliveries in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -0.05% 197.93 End-of-day quote.86.02%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.76% 30 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
LG CHEM, LTD. -5.86% 627000 End-of-day quote.97.48%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.51% 962.4 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
TESLA, INC. 1.64% 449.39 Delayed Quote.428.47%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -5.90% 133.6 Delayed Quote.-19.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
05:59pMusk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
05:51pMusk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
10:27aEXPLAINER : How to interpret Tesla?s Battery Day lingo
RE
09/17China, Once Germany's Partner in Growth, Turns Into a Rival
DJ
09/14China's CATL to invest in Neo Lithium, help develop Argentina mine
RE
09/09Pandemic e-commerce surge spurs race for 'Tesla-like' electric delivery vans
RE
08/26Tesla Supplier CATL's 1st Half Net Profit Fell 7.9%
DJ
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event
RE
08/25Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event
RE
08/24CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 535 M 7 427 M 7 427 M
Net income 2020 5 144 M 756 M 756 M
Net cash 2020 24 753 M 3 638 M 3 638 M
P/E ratio 2020 88,3x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 461 B 67 754 M 67 762 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,63x
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 26 775
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 211,61 CNY
Last Close Price 197,93 CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Zhou General Manager & Director
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ping Li Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED86.02%68 150
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD47.95%6 742
VARTA AG-8.07%5 755
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.66.10%3 659
ENERSYS-7.55%2 939
VOLTRONIC POWER TECHNOLOGY CORP.36.28%2 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group