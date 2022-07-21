Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
526.00 CNY   +0.26%
06:42aNew Indonesian nickel supply douses expectations for fresh price rally
RE
12:46aCATL, SVolt Settle Unfair Competition Lawsuit
MT
07/19Chinese Shares End Mixed; CATL Slides 5% on Reported Mexico Factory Plan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Indonesian nickel supply douses expectations for fresh price rally

07/21/2022 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Indonesia to supply 60% of world's nickel by 2025 -Macquarie

* World will need an extra 1.65 mln T of nickel 2026-2038 -Woodmac

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Substantial new nickel supplies from top producer Indonesia in years ahead will ensure prices don't return to levels that sparked chaotic trading in March, despite robust demand growth from stainless steel and electric vehicle battery makers.

However, prices now around $21,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME), though down about 80% since hitting all-time highs in March, are still high enough to incentivise investment in new production capacity.

Nickel prices on the LME started their ascent in January as stocks in LME approved warehouses started to slide due to soaring demand from battery makers.

Most of the nickel in the LME system <MNISTX-TOTAL> is in the form of briquette <MNI-BBRI-TOT>, easily crushed into small particles and dissolved in sulphuric acid to make nickel sulphate used for battery chemicals.

The momentum behind a disorderly price surge to a record above $100,000 a tonne in March was created by China's Tsingshan Holding Group and others having to buy back their short positions and shortages of nickel that are deliverable against LME contracts.

Prices have since retreated, partly due to receding fears of disruptions to supplies from Russia, which accounts for about 10% of global supplies estimated at around 3 million tonnes this year, and worries about slowing demand.

"The rise in Indonesian nickel supply is unrelenting with new announcements of capacity additions continuing to be made in the battery-related space," said Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon.

Lennon sees demand expanding 5.2% this year versus supply growth of 17.5% and forecasts nickel surpluses of 137,000 tonnes and 149,000 tonnes this year and next respectively.

"By 2025, Indonesia could reach 60% of global supply compared with 30% in 2020."

Announcements include Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) , which with two state-owned companies will jointly invest nearly $6 billion in nickel mining and processing, producing battery materials and making batteries.

Much of the nickel produced in Indonesia is nickel pig iron (NPI), which can be turned into matte that can be converted into metal or sulphate.

New high pressure acid leach (HPAL) plants producing nickel that can be used for battery chemicals are also a feature of Indonesian production.

"We have intermediates -- NPI to matte and HPAL to battery chemical -- routes," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Julian Kettle, adding that 300,000 tonnes of intermediate production had already started and that another 550,000 tonnes was under consideration.

Wood Mackenzie estimates the world will need an additional 1.65 million tonnes of nickel between 2026 to 2038, most of which is expected to come from Indonesia.

However, Kettle warned that ESG concerns -- deforestation and coal fired power -- about Indonesian nickel may make it challenging for supply to meet demand.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 0.26% 526 End-of-day quote.-10.54%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.42% 174.9 Delayed Quote.-18.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.90% 56.9077 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
06:42aNew Indonesian nickel supply douses expectations for fresh price rally
RE
12:46aCATL, SVolt Settle Unfair Competition Lawsuit
MT
07/19Chinese Shares End Mixed; CATL Slides 5% on Reported Mexico Factory Plan
MT
07/19CATL Scouts For Production Sites in Mexico; Shares Fall 4%
MT
07/13Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla
RE
07/13EXCLUSIVE : Tesla supplier Panasonic eyes 20% jump in battery density by 2030
RE
07/11For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
RE
07/04International Asset Managers Cut Stakes in CATL on Overvaluation Concerns
MT
06/30CATL to Invest Half of Funds From $6.7 Billion Private Placement on Investment Funds
MT
06/30MiTK semi announced that it has received $30 million in funding from Contemporary Amper..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 262 B 38 751 M 38 751 M
Net income 2022 20 973 M 3 105 M 3 105 M
Net cash 2022 72 580 M 10 745 M 10 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,4x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 1 284 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 83 601
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 526,00 CNY
Average target price 556,57 CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jia Zhou General Manager, CFO & Director
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-10.54%190 046
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%68 572
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-15.29%28 140
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-17.27%10 449
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.106.40%9 321
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.27.92%8 332