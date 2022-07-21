New Indonesian nickel supply douses expectations for fresh price rally

* Indonesia to supply 60% of world's nickel by 2025
-Macquarie
* World will need an extra 1.65 mln T of nickel 2026-2038
-Woodmac
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Substantial new nickel supplies
from top producer Indonesia in years ahead will ensure prices
don't return to levels that sparked chaotic trading in March,
despite robust demand growth from stainless steel and electric
vehicle battery makers.
However, prices now around $21,000 a tonne on the London
Metal Exchange (LME), though down about 80% since hitting
all-time highs in March, are still high enough to incentivise
investment in new production capacity.
Nickel prices on the LME started their ascent in January as
stocks in LME approved warehouses started to slide due to
soaring demand from battery makers.
Most of the nickel in the LME system <MNISTX-TOTAL> is in
the form of briquette <MNI-BBRI-TOT>, easily crushed into small
particles and dissolved in sulphuric acid to make nickel
sulphate used for battery chemicals.
The momentum behind a disorderly price surge to a
record above $100,000 a tonne in March was created by China's
Tsingshan Holding Group and others having to buy back their
short positions and shortages of nickel that are deliverable
against LME contracts.
Prices have since retreated, partly due to receding fears of
disruptions to supplies from Russia, which accounts for about
10% of global supplies estimated at around 3 million tonnes this
year, and worries about slowing demand.
"The rise in Indonesian nickel supply is unrelenting with
new announcements of capacity additions continuing to be made in
the battery-related space," said Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon.
Lennon sees demand expanding 5.2% this year versus supply
growth of 17.5% and forecasts nickel surpluses of 137,000 tonnes
and 149,000 tonnes this year and next respectively.
"By 2025, Indonesia could reach 60% of global supply
compared with 30% in 2020."
Announcements include Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL)
, which with two state-owned companies will jointly
invest nearly $6 billion in nickel mining and processing,
producing battery materials and making batteries.
Much of the nickel produced in Indonesia is nickel pig iron
(NPI), which can be turned into matte that can be converted into
metal or sulphate.
New high pressure acid leach (HPAL) plants producing nickel
that can be used for battery chemicals are also a feature of
Indonesian production.
"We have intermediates -- NPI to matte and HPAL to battery
chemical -- routes," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Julian Kettle,
adding that 300,000 tonnes of intermediate production had
already started and that another 550,000 tonnes was under
consideration.
Wood Mackenzie estimates the world will need an additional
1.65 million tonnes of nickel between 2026 to 2038, most of
which is expected to come from Indonesia.
However, Kettle warned that ESG concerns -- deforestation
and coal fired power -- about Indonesian nickel may make it
challenging for supply to meet demand.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)