Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic plans new massive battery plant in U.S. to supply Tesla - NHK

03/04/2022 | 08:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man is reflected on Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp is looking to purchase land in the United States for a mega-factory to make a new type of electric vehicle (EV) battery for Tesla Inc, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Panasonic is looking at building the factory, to cost several billion dollars, in either Oklahoma or Kansas close to Texas, where Tesla is preparing a new EV plant, NHK reported. NHK gave no timeline for Panasonic's U.S. project.

NHK did not cite the source of its information. Panasonic said the reported plan was not something it announced.

A long-time supplier for Tesla, Panasonic has said it plans to begin mass-producing the new type of lithium-ion battery for Tesla before the end of March 2024 with two new production lines at its western Japanese plant in Wakayama.

The 4680 format (46 millimetres wide and 80 millimetres tall) battery is about five times bigger than those currently supplied to Tesla, meaning the U.S. car maker will be able to lower production costs and improve vehicle range.

Panasonic's relationship with Tesla stretches back more than a decade when Tesla signed an agreement that made the Japanese company its key battery supplier.

Since then, Tesla has ramped up production and diversified its supply chain to other firms, including Chinese manufacturers of cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) powerpacks such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL).

South Korea LG Energy Solution Ltd also plans to make 4680 batteries, sources told Reuters last year.

Shares of Panasonic were down 3% in morning trade in Tokyo compared with a 2.5% decline for the broader Nikkei 225 index.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Tim Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -0.17% 512.99 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.69% 437000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 -2.23% 25985.47 Real-time Quote.-7.69%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -3.09% 1113 Delayed Quote.-9.21%
TESLA, INC. -4.61% 839.29 Delayed Quote.-20.58%
TIM S.A. -1.21% 13.1 Delayed Quote.0.84%
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
08:23aPanasonic plans new massive battery plant in U.S. to supply Tesla - NHK
RE
02:19aChinese Shares Post Three-Day Losing Streak; CATL Slides 4% on Calls to Boost Lithium M..
MT
03/03CATL Urges Beijing to Accelerate Lithium Mining Development; Shares Fall 3%
MT
03/03Geely Chairman Calls For More Government Backing For EV Battery-Swapping Sector
MT
03/02EV makers pull China shares lower; Hong Kong falls to 2-year low
RE
03/02EV makers pull China shares lower; concerns over Russia sanctions weigh
RE
03/01China shares fall as high valuations drain out power from EV stocks
RE
03/01Contemporary amperex technology co down more than 4%…
RE
03/01Nuode Investment Signs Long-Term Copper Foil Supply Deal With Foreign Carmaker
MT
02/27CATL, Fujian Expressway Development Explore Battery-Swapping JV
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 120 B 18 986 M 18 986 M
Net income 2021 12 995 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net cash 2021 47 195 M 7 468 M 7 468 M
P/E ratio 2021 91,9x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 1 196 B 189 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,57x
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 33 078
Free-Float -
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 512,99 CNY
Average target price 715,44 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jia Zhou General Manager, CFO & Director
Shu Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-12.76%189 194
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-32.72%23 888
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-22.30%10 489
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-19.81%9 106
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-21.63%7 414
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-8.37%6 379