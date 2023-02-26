REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0700 GMT/0200 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-RUSSIA-SANCTIONS

EU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure on Moscow

BRUSSELS, Feb 25- The European Union vowed to increase pressure on Moscow "until Ukraine is liberated" as it adopted a tenth package of sanctions on Russia on Saturday, a day after the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JORDAN-AQABA

Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence

AMMAN, Feb 26- Jordan will host a meeting on Sunday between top Israeli and Palestinian security and political officials in hopes of halting a recent surge in violence that has stoked fears of wider escalation ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, officials said.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER/CALIFORNIA

Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

Feb 25- Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands.

USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-PERRY

Perry court fight keeping over 2,000 records from Trump investigators

WASHINGTON, Feb 25- A Republican congressman's court battle to protect his cellphone records has prevented federal investigators from reviewing over 2,200 documents in their investigation of then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, according to newly unsealed court documents.

BUSINESS

BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/

Warren Buffett, in annual letter, stays upbeat and preaches patience

Feb 25- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday signaled he has lost none of his enduring confidence in the U.S. economy and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

BLACKSTONE-CEO/PAY

Blackstone's Schwarzman received over $1 bln in pay, dividends in 2022

Feb 25- Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman took home about $1.26 billion in pay and dividends for 2022, a regulatory filing showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

BERLIN, Feb 25- "On the Adamant", a documentary about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental illness, clinched the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-SEASON/BOSSES

Motor racing-F1 team bosses have their own light-bulb moment

LONDON, Feb 26- The late McLaren boss Teddy Mayer liked to compare Formula One drivers to interchangeable light-bulbs, declaring "you plug them in and they do the job", and nowadays the same might be said for team principals.

TENNIS-DOHA/

Murray bullish about joining 800-win club despite physical limitation

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Andy Murray was on the verge of retirement in 2019 due to a niggling hip issue and faced an uncertain future after a second surgery the following year, but the former world number one is now targeting 800 career wins after a run to the Doha final.

UPCOMING:

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigeria's electoral body updates on election,as some results expected

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission will hold a press conference at midday to give an update on the conduct of presidential and parliamentary elections. Voting in some places will take place on Sunday afer technical glitches with voting machines and results are expected to start coming through from the 36 states later on Sunday, according to the electoral body.

26 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NIGERIA-ELECTION/OBSERVERS-COMMONWEALTH (PIX) (TV)

Commonwealth observers issue preliminary report on Nigerian elections

The Commonwealth election observer team led by former South African President Thabo Mbeki will issue a preliminary report on the conduct of the just ended Nigerian presidential and parliamentary elections.

27 Feb

CLIMATE-CHANGE/KENYA-SOMALIA (PIX) (TV)

Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya

When her three-month-old baby fell sick from malnutrition, Dool Abdirahman Ismael left her village in Somalia and walked for three days through swirling dust and scorching heat to the Dadaab Refugee Camp just across the border in Kenya. Ismael, 26, said she had hoped Dadaab would be free of the hunger and sickness she fled in Somalia, where the worst drought in decades and surging food prices have left millions of people in need of aid.

27 Feb

SOUTHKOREA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)

South Korean gay couple speaks out after landmark ruling recognizes them as a common law couple

Interview with two gay men who made history this week when a South Korean court recognised for the first time that they had legal rights as a same-sex couple.

27 Feb

PORTUGAL-OCEAN/SUMMIT (PIX)

World Ocean Summit takes place in Lisbon

The World Ocean Summit takes place in Lisbon, bringing together ocean experts from across the world.

27 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

VENEZUELA-LIQUOR/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelan liquor cocuy is winning awards, but producers face hurdles

The international profile of cocuy, an artisanal Venezuelan liquor made from agave, is on the rise after beating out Mexican tequilas and mezcals to win various international prizes. The drink's new status could be an economic boon amid still-dire economic conditions in Venezuela, but producers say limited crops and labor-intensive production are complicating efforts to increase output.

27 Feb

AUTOS-BATTERIES/CATL (PIX)

CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge

CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, a move that demonstrates its market power and could also widen China's cost advantage in electric vehicles.

27 Feb

UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY-UKRAINE-ECONOMY (PIX)

Ukraine's economy bowed, but not beaten by Russian invasion

How well is Ukraine's economy standing up to the onslaught of Russia's invasion and which industries are best positioned to ride out the crisis and even benefit from it? We take stock of what changes the last 12 months have brought and look ahead to 2023, with no end in sight to the conflict.

27 Feb

TESLA-MASTERPLAN/ (PIX)

Musk's plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has for years teased the world with his dream of an affordable electric car. This week, fans hope, he will explain what he has in mind - and perhaps how he can afford to build it.

27 Feb

PORTUGAL-ENVIROMENT/SHOES (PIX) (TV)

Portugal's shoemakers go "green"

From recycling soles to turning old sneakers into brand new shoes, Portugal's footwear industry - the third largest in Europe - is reinventing itself to reduce its carbon footprint. Fashion accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions, with the footwear sector alone being responsible for 1.4%.

27 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CANADA-CLIMATE/ICE FISHING (PIX) (TV)

Warmer winters force Canadian First Nations to abandon traditional ice fishing

First Nations ice fishermen in Ontario are unable to venture out this year, due to an abnormally mild winter making conditions too dangerous. The thin ice means the indigenous community is missing a key part of their traditional diet, a growing problem for First Nations across Canada as warming temperatures due to climate change disrupt hunting, fishing and foraging traditions.

27 Feb

ODDLY ENOUGH

MALAYSIA-CAFE/REPTILE (PIX) (TV)

Dine with scary reptiles at Malaysian café

A café in Malaysia offers its customers the opportunity to snuggle with over 20 species of reptiles, such as non-venomous snakes, iguanas, and tortoises, as the owner hopes to help change public perceptions and put people’s fear and disdain against the exotic creatures at ease.

27 Feb