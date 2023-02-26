REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 0700 GMT/0200 ET. For a full schedule of news
and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-RUSSIA-SANCTIONS
EU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure
on Moscow
BRUSSELS, Feb 25- The European Union vowed to increase
pressure on Moscow "until Ukraine is liberated" as it adopted a
tenth package of sanctions on Russia on Saturday, a day after
the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JORDAN-AQABA
Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation
in violence
AMMAN, Feb 26- Jordan will host a meeting on Sunday between
top Israeli and Palestinian security and political officials in
hopes of halting a recent surge in violence that has stoked
fears of wider escalation ahead of the holy Muslim month of
Ramadan, officials said.
U.S.
USA-WEATHER/CALIFORNIA
Thousands without power as California storms bring rain,
snow and cold
Feb 25- Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without
power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued
to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher
elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands.
USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-PERRY
Perry court fight keeping over 2,000 records from Trump
investigators
WASHINGTON, Feb 25- A Republican congressman's court battle
to protect his cellphone records has prevented federal
investigators from reviewing over 2,200 documents in their
investigation of then-President Donald Trump's efforts to
overturn the result of the 2020 election, according to newly
unsealed court documents.
BUSINESS
BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/
Warren Buffett, in annual letter, stays upbeat and
preaches patience
Feb 25- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday
signaled he has lost none of his enduring confidence in the U.S.
economy and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BLACKSTONE-CEO/PAY
Blackstone's Schwarzman received over $1 bln in pay,
dividends in 2022
Feb 25- Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Officer Steve
Schwarzman took home about $1.26 billion in pay and dividends
for 2022, a regulatory filing showed.
ENTERTAINMENT
FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/
Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize
BERLIN, Feb 25- "On the Adamant", a documentary about a
floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental illness,
clinched the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on
Saturday.
FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/
Documentary 'On The Adamant' wins Berlin Film Festival's top
award
BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - "On the Adamant," a documentary
about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental
adults with mental disorders, won the Berlin Film Festival's top
award on Saturday.
SPORTS
MOTOR-F1-SEASON/BOSSES
Motor racing-F1 team bosses have their own light-bulb moment
LONDON, Feb 26- The late McLaren boss Teddy Mayer liked to
compare Formula One drivers to interchangeable light-bulbs,
declaring "you plug them in and they do the job", and nowadays
the same might be said for team principals.
TENNIS-DOHA/
Murray bullish about joining 800-win club despite physical
limitation
Feb 26 (Reuters) - Andy Murray was on the verge of
retirement in 2019 due to a niggling hip issue and faced an
uncertain future after a second surgery the following year, but
the former world number one is now targeting 800 career wins
after a run to the Doha final.
UPCOMING:
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Nigeria's electoral body updates on election,as some results
expected
Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission will
hold a press conference at midday to give an update on the
conduct of presidential and parliamentary elections. Voting in
some places will take place on Sunday afer technical glitches
with voting machines and results are expected to start coming
through from the 36 states later on Sunday, according to the
electoral body.
26 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
NIGERIA-ELECTION/OBSERVERS-COMMONWEALTH (PIX) (TV)
Commonwealth observers issue preliminary report on Nigerian
elections
The Commonwealth election observer team led by former South
African President Thabo Mbeki will issue a preliminary report on
the conduct of the just ended Nigerian presidential and
parliamentary elections.
27 Feb
CLIMATE-CHANGE/KENYA-SOMALIA (PIX) (TV)
Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in
Kenya
When her three-month-old baby fell sick from malnutrition,
Dool Abdirahman Ismael left her village in Somalia and walked
for three days through swirling dust and scorching heat to the
Dadaab Refugee Camp just across the border in Kenya. Ismael, 26,
said she had hoped Dadaab would be free of the hunger and
sickness she fled in Somalia, where the worst drought in decades
and surging food prices have left millions of people in need of
aid.
27 Feb
SOUTHKOREA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)
South Korean gay couple speaks out after landmark ruling
recognizes them as a common law couple
Interview with two gay men who made history this week when a
South Korean court recognised for the first time that they had
legal rights as a same-sex couple.
27 Feb
PORTUGAL-OCEAN/SUMMIT (PIX)
World Ocean Summit takes place in Lisbon
The World Ocean Summit takes place in Lisbon, bringing
together ocean experts from across the world.
27 Feb
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
VENEZUELA-LIQUOR/ (PIX) (TV)
Venezuelan liquor cocuy is winning awards, but producers
face hurdles
The international profile of cocuy, an artisanal Venezuelan
liquor made from agave, is on the rise after beating out Mexican
tequilas and mezcals to win various international prizes. The
drink's new status could be an economic boon amid still-dire
economic conditions in Venezuela, but producers say limited
crops and labor-intensive production are complicating efforts to
increase output.
27 Feb
AUTOS-BATTERIES/CATL (PIX)
CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge
CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has
offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, a move that
demonstrates its market power and could also widen China's cost
advantage in electric vehicles.
27 Feb
UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY-UKRAINE-ECONOMY (PIX)
Ukraine's economy bowed, but not beaten by Russian invasion
How well is Ukraine's economy standing up to the onslaught
of Russia's invasion and which industries are best positioned to
ride out the crisis and even benefit from it? We take stock of
what changes the last 12 months have brought and look ahead to
2023, with no end in sight to the conflict.
27 Feb
TESLA-MASTERPLAN/ (PIX)
Musk's plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear
this week
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has for years teased the
world with his dream of an affordable electric car. This week,
fans hope, he will explain what he has in mind - and perhaps how
he can afford to build it.
27 Feb
PORTUGAL-ENVIROMENT/SHOES (PIX) (TV)
Portugal's shoemakers go "green"
From recycling soles to turning old sneakers into brand new
shoes, Portugal's footwear industry - the third largest in
Europe - is reinventing itself to reduce its carbon footprint.
Fashion accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions, with
the footwear sector alone being responsible for 1.4%.
27 Feb
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
CANADA-CLIMATE/ICE FISHING (PIX) (TV)
Warmer winters force Canadian First Nations to abandon
traditional ice fishing
First Nations ice fishermen in Ontario are unable to venture
out this year, due to an abnormally mild winter making
conditions too dangerous. The thin ice means the indigenous
community is missing a key part of their traditional diet, a
growing problem for First Nations across Canada as warming
temperatures due to climate change disrupt hunting, fishing and
foraging traditions.
27 Feb
ODDLY ENOUGH
MALAYSIA-CAFE/REPTILE (PIX) (TV)
Dine with scary reptiles at Malaysian café
A café in Malaysia offers its customers the opportunity to
snuggle with over 20 species of reptiles, such as non-venomous
snakes, iguanas, and tortoises, as the owner hopes to help
change public perceptions and put people’s fear and disdain
against the exotic creatures at ease.
27 Feb