  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 10/11
521 CNY   -2.43%
04:43aTesla's Battery Supplier CATL Plans $5 Billion Plant
DJ
02:38aEV battery maker CATL plans $5-billion China recycling facility
RE
10/11ENERGY FROM BOGS : Estonian scientists use peat to make batteries
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla's Battery Supplier CATL Plans $5 Billion Plant

10/12/2021 | 04:43am EDT
By Yifan Wang

Tesla's battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. is planning an investment of 32.0 billion yuan (US$4.96 billion) to build a plant to recycle and produce battery chemicals and other components in central China.

The new plant, to be located in Hubei province, will include facilities for recycling and producing a variety of battery materials, said CATL, the world's largest electric car battery maker.

CATL will jointly build a number of units to produce acidic raw materials as part of the larger production base with Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co., a manufacturer and distributer of chemical products, CATL said Tuesday.

Global battery makers have been rushing to expand capacity and secure raw materials such as lithium and nickel in a bid to capture a larger share in the booming market for new-energy vehicles.

Last month, CATL agreed to acquire Canada's Millennial Lithium Corp. for more than $300 million. That deal came after the firm's earlier moves to increase shareholding in Neo Lithium Corp., as well as to invest in North American Nickel Inc. and an Indonesian nickel project.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 0643ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -2.43% 521 End-of-day quote.48.39%
HUBEI YIHUA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 2.63% 19.11 End-of-day quote.497.19%
TESLA, INC. 0.82% 791.94 Delayed Quote.12.23%
