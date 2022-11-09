Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300750   CNE100003662

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

(300750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-08
397.06 CNY   -3.11%
02:15pVolvo Cars expects to deliver its electric SUV by 2024
RE
02:11pVolvo Cars expects to deliver its electric SUV by 2024
RE
11/07China's super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volvo Cars expects to deliver its electric SUV by 2024

11/09/2022 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Volvo presents its new electric car Volvo C40 Recharge, in Stockholm

(Reuters) - Volvo Cars' chief executive is confident the Swedish carmaker will deliver its new electric car by 2024 despite significant supply chain problems, he said on Wednesday.

Despite short-term supply chain challenges that have complicated Volvo's transition to electric vehicles (EVs), CEO Jim Rowen told Reuters he believes the problems with parts and components that have hurt the industry are slowly coming to an end, including the global semiconductor chip shortage.

"We still see remnants of some semiconductor shortages, which we think will continue for a while," Rowen said. "But by the time we get into full-scale production ... most of this will be behind us."

The company presented the EX90, its newest EV in Stockholm on Wednesday and said it plans annual launches of new EVs.

Volvo calls the EX90 electric SUV a "highly-advanced computer on wheels" and says it is safer than its previous cars and has a range of up to 600 km (373 miles).

"The new Volvo EX90 represents the start of a new era ... in which we set a decisive course for a fully electric future," a company statement said.

The car, which can seat up to seven people, will be built in the United States and China using CATL batteries as part of Volvo's goal to produce EVs only by 2030.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Nick Carey; Editing by David Goodman)

By Marie Mannes


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.51% 188.54 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -3.11% 397.06 End-of-day quote.-32.47%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) -1.96% 50.08 Delayed Quote.-33.68%
All news about CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
02:15pVolvo Cars expects to deliver its electric SUV by 2024
RE
02:11pVolvo Cars expects to deliver its electric SUV by 2024
RE
11/07China's super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows
RE
11/07Asia ESG Funds Reach $400 Billion, Shift Rapidly Underweight China, BofA Says
MT
11/04Ford: U.S. should ease 'foreign entity' rules so that more EVs get tax credits
RE
11/03Global markets live: Qualcomm, Moderna, eBay, MetLife, Robinhood...
MS
11/02CATL Cements Spot as Largest-Selling EV Battery Brand Globally
MT
11/01CATL to Expand Alliance With Vietnam's VinFast to Skateboard Chassis
MT
11/01China's CATL to take near 25% stake in CMOC
RE
11/01Copper rises on weaker dollar as markets await Fed decision
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 311 B 42 997 M 42 997 M
Net income 2022 26 505 M 3 659 M 3 659 M
Net cash 2022 103 B 14 267 M 14 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 969 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 83 601
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 397,06 CNY
Average target price 574,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Zheng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ying Ming Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Qun Zeng Chairman
Kai Wu Director, Chief Scientist & Deputy General Manager
Zu Yun Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-32.47%137 965
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%100 223
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-18.23%25 311
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-31.22%8 617
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-13.10%7 739
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.79.55%7 556