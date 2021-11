Contempro For Housing Projects P L C : Disclosure (COHO) 2021 11 21

CONTEMPRO FOR HOUSING PROJECTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CONTEMPRO FOR HOUSING ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﻭﺮﺻﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PROJECTS AM 09:48:25 2021-11-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 21-11-2021 09:48:25 AM ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

CONTEMPRO FOR HOUSING PROJECTS announces the ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﻭﺮﺻﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

occurrence of the following material event: :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

Material Event ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 17-11-2021 2021-11-17 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Other ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

،، ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

ﻮﺟﺭﺍ ﺓﺮﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﺘﺌﻴﻫ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﺑ ﻼﻤﻋ

ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﻭﺮﺻﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺕﺎﻋﻮﻴﺑ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ

Gentlemen / respected Securities Commission

ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛﻭ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ1315000) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻞﻠﻓﻭ ﻖﻘﺸﻟ

Medical greetings and after,, . ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺍ ﺮﺸﻋ

Pursuant to the disclosure instructions issued by your esteemed body, I ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﻭﺮﺻﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

kindly request you to note that the Contemporary Housing Projects

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ

ﺪﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺩﺎﻳﺍ

Company has executed sales during the current month.

For apartments and villas with a value of (1315000 dinars) one million

three hundred and fifteen thousand dinars.

And Yours sincerely

Contempor for Housing Projects Company

General Director

Iyad Mohammed Al-Amad

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ