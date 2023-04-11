Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ContextLogic Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISH   US21077C1071

CONTEXTLOGIC INC.

(WISH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.3269 USD   -21.32%
04:18pContextlogic : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
04:11pContextlogic Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pWish to Implement 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ContextLogic : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

04/11/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 10, 2023

ContextLogic Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

001-39775

27-2930953

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

ONE SANSOME STREET 33RD FLOOR

SAN FRANCISCO, California

94104

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (415) 432-7323

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value

WISH

Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On April 10, 2023, ContextLogic Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted on five proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the final voting results for each matter.

Proposal 1. The two (2) Class I directors proposed by the Company were elected to serve until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders or until his or her respective successor has been duly elected and qualified. The voting results were as follows:

Director Name

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Lawrence Kutscher

236,007,552

15,812,253

177,384,548

Stephanie Tilenius

187,188,309

64,631,496

177,384,548

Proposal 2.Stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

416,289,992

10,227,423

2,686,938

-

Proposal 3. Stockholders did not approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2022. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

104,662,314

144,938,547

2,218,944

177,384,548

Proposal 4.Stockholders approved and adopted a proposed amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's Class A common stock ("common stock") at a ratio ranging from 1-for-20 shares up to 1-for-30 shares, which ratio will be selected by our Board of Directors and is set forth in a public announcement. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

389,842,151

38,558,292

803,910

-

Proposal 5.Stockholders approved the adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to continue to solicit votes for Proposal No. 4 if there are not sufficient votes at the Annual Meeting to approve and adopt such proposal. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

380,475,599

46,742,138

1,986,616

-

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Effective April 10, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a reverse split ratio of 1-for-30, such that every 30 shares of the Company's common stock shall be combined and reclassified into one share of common stock. The Company filed a certificate of amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation on April 11, 2023 and expects the reverse stock split to be effective prior to market open on April 12, 2023.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ContextLogic Inc.

Date:

April 11, 2023

By:

/s/ Jun Yan

Jun Yan
Chief Executive Officer
Principal Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

ContextLogic Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
04:18pContextlogic : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
04:11pContextlogic Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (for..
AQ
04:09pWish to Implement 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split
MT
11:31aWish Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split
GL
11:30aWish Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split
AQ
03/30Wish Reveals Top Deals During ‘Wishmas' Shopping Event
GL
03/30Wish Reveals Top Deals During ‘Wishmas' Shopping Event
AQ
03/27Wish Kicks Off Spring With Week-Long ‘Wishmas' Shopping Event, Starting March 30
GL
03/27Wish Kicks Off Spring With Week-Long ‘Wishmas' Shopping Event, Starting March 30
AQ
03/23ContextLogic Partners With ShipSage to Enhance Order Fulfilment for US Merchants
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 516 M - -
Net income 2023 -353 M - -
Net cash 2023 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,89x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 290 M 290 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,07x
Nbr of Employees 886
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Duration : Period :
ContextLogic Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,42 $
Average target price 1,40 $
Spread / Average Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe Yan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vivian Liu Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tanzeen M. Syed Chairman
Jerry Louis Chief Technology Officer
Devang S. Shah Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-14.80%290
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED16.63%262 735
MEITUAN INC.-23.41%106 383
PINDUODUO INC.-12.56%90 163
SHOPIFY INC.30.65%64 255
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.47.01%62 904
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer