ContextLogic : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 10, 2023

ContextLogic Inc.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On April 10, 2023, ContextLogic Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted on five proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the final voting results for each matter.

Proposal 1. The two (2) Class I directors proposed by the Company were elected to serve until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders or until his or her respective successor has been duly elected and qualified. The voting results were as follows:

Director Name Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Lawrence Kutscher 236,007,552 15,812,253 177,384,548 Stephanie Tilenius 187,188,309 64,631,496 177,384,548

Proposal 2.Stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 416,289,992 10,227,423 2,686,938 -

Proposal 3. Stockholders did not approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2022. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 104,662,314 144,938,547 2,218,944 177,384,548

Proposal 4.Stockholders approved and adopted a proposed amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's Class A common stock ("common stock") at a ratio ranging from 1-for-20 shares up to 1-for-30 shares, which ratio will be selected by our Board of Directors and is set forth in a public announcement. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 389,842,151 38,558,292 803,910 -

Proposal 5.Stockholders approved the adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to continue to solicit votes for Proposal No. 4 if there are not sufficient votes at the Annual Meeting to approve and adopt such proposal. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 380,475,599 46,742,138 1,986,616 -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Effective April 10, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a reverse split ratio of 1-for-30, such that every 30 shares of the Company's common stock shall be combined and reclassified into one share of common stock. The Company filed a certificate of amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation on April 11, 2023 and expects the reverse stock split to be effective prior to market open on April 12, 2023.

