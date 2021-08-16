Log in
ContextLogic : Thinking about buying stock in NanoVibronix, ContextLogic, SoFi Technologies, Toughbuilt Industries, or FuelCell Energy?

08/16/2021 | 10:56am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NAOV, WISH, SOFI, TBLT, and FCEL.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-nanovibronix-contextlogic-sofi-technologies-toughbuilt-industries-or-fuelcell-energy-301355928.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
