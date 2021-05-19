Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ContextLogic Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISH   US21077C1071

CONTEXTLOGIC INC.

(WISH)
  Report
Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ContextLogic Inc.

05/19/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
Federman & Sherwood announces that on May 17, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the period December 16, 2020 through May 12, 2021 (the “Class Period”). Specifically, the complaint alleges that ContextLogic reported false and misleading statements about the strength of its business operations and financial prospects by overstating its Monthly Active Users and growth trends.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-contextlogic-inc/.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all ContextLogic Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Monday, July 12, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Priscilla Scoggins at pms@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 148 M - -
Net income 2021 -374 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 572 M 5 572 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Duration : Period :
ContextLogic Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,64 $
Last Close Price 8,99 $
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piotr Szulczewski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajat Bahri Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline D. Reses Executive Chairman
Pai LIu Vice President-Data Science
Thomas P. Chuang Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-50.71%5 572
SNAP INC.6.57%81 293
ANGI INC.-0.42%6 628
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-28.14%6 597
GRUBHUB INC.-20.76%5 494
MOMO INC.2.79%2 958