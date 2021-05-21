Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ContextLogic Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISH   US21077C1071

CONTEXTLOGIC INC.

(WISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

05/21/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) pursuant to the Company's December 16, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"), for remedies under the Securities Act of 1933, and open-market purchasers of ContextLogic common stock between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, for remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ContextLogic is a global mobile ecommerce company that operates the Wish platform to connect its value-conscious user base to merchants.

If you suffered a loss due to ContextLogic Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Made Misstatements Regarding Key Metrics in its IPO Registration Statement

According to the complaint, on December 16, 2020, ContextLogic completed its IPO, selling 46 million shares of Class A common stock at $24 per share, raising more than $1 billion. ContextLogic touted in its IPO Registration Statement that it had 108 million monthly active users ("MAUs") as of September 30, 2020, and emphasized the materiality of its metrics to investors by stating: "We view the number of MAUs as key driver of revenue growth as well as a key indicator of user engagement and awareness of our brand."

However, on March 8, 2021, when ContextLogic reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 (“4Q20” and “FY20”), it disclosed that in reality, by the time of its December 2020 IPO, its MAUs had already “declined 10% YoY during Q4 to 104 million, primarily in some emerging markets outside of Europe and North America where Wish temporarily de-emphasized advertising and customer acquisition as the company worked through logistics challenges it faced earlier in the year.” On this news, the market price of ContextLogic common stock declined on March 8, closing down more than 10% to $15.94 per share. Yet, the Company reiterated its continued strong demand and provided first quarter 2021 (“1Q21”) sales guidance of $735 to $750 million, representing year over-year growth of 67% to 70%.

Then on May 12, 2020, ContextLogic announced 1Q21 financial results for the interim period ended March 31, 2021, disclosing that its MAUs had declined another 7% to just 101 million. The Company’s forward sales guidance also fell short, with its second quarter 2021 (“2Q21”) revenue guidance of just $715 million to $730 million coming in significantly less than the $759 million the market had been led to expect and far less than the guidance of $735 to $750 million provided for 1Q21. On this news, the market price of ContextLogic common stock declined $3.36 per share, or 29%, to close at $8.11 per share on May 13, 2021.

If you purchased shares of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) pursuant to the Company's IPO or between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, you have until July 16, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against ContextLogic Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
02:54pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is Being..
BU
05/20SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
PR
05/20WISH INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ContextLogic, ..
PR
05/19WISH INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Con..
PR
05/19FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD  : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Again..
BU
05/18CONTEXTLOGIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
05/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces th..
BU
05/18INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
05/18CONTEXTLOGIC ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action L..
BU
05/18SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 148 M - -
Net income 2021 -374 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 758 M 5 758 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Duration : Period :
ContextLogic Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,64 $
Last Close Price 9,29 $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piotr Szulczewski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajat Bahri Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline D. Reses Executive Chairman
Pai LIu Vice President-Data Science
Thomas P. Chuang Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-49.07%5 758
SNAP INC.13.98%86 946
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-25.93%7 022
ANGI INC.4.59%6 961
GRUBHUB INC.-20.56%5 508
MOMO INC.2.22%2 941