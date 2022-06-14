Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ContextLogic Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WISH   US21077C1071

CONTEXTLOGIC INC.

(WISH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28 2022-06-14 am EDT
1.685 USD   +5.31%
09:17aWISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/09CONTEXTLOGIC INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19INSIDER SELL : ContextLogic
MT
Summary 
Summary

WISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/14/2022 | 09:17am EDT
ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of an inducement award under Wish’s 2022 New Employee Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) to its new VP, Product Design, Stacy All, on June 13, 2022.

As an inducement for Ms. All to enter into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Wish’s compensation committee approved the grant to Ms. All of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) for 607,142 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will vest over approximately four years of Ms. All’s service, with 1/4th of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date following Ms. All’s completion of 12 months of continuous service following commencement of employment, and an additional 1/12th of the remaining RSUs will vest on each Company Vesting Date thereafter. The RSU award is subject to Ms. All’s continuous service through the applicable vesting dates. A “Company Vesting Date” means February 15, May 15, August 15, or November 15.

To learn more about Wish, please visit www.wish.com.

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 907 M - -
Net income 2022 -407 M - -
Net cash 2022 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 063 M 1 063 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 218
Free-Float 81,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,60 $
Average target price 2,98 $
Spread / Average Target 86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Talwar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vivian Liu Chief Financial Officer
Tanzeen M. Syed Chairman
Pai LIu Director-Data Science
Farhang Kassaei Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-48.55%1 063
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-17.06%263 541
MEITUAN INC.-16.50%148 255
PINDUODUO INC.-6.67%68 795
SHOPIFY INC.-77.28%39 475
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-53.50%31 584