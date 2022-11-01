Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ContextLogic Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISH   US21077C1071

CONTEXTLOGIC INC.

(WISH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
0.7830 USD   +8.42%
09:09aWish Enters Partnership with Productsup
BU
10/31Insider Sell: ContextLogic
MT
10/28Contextlogic Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wish Enters Partnership with Productsup

11/01/2022 | 09:09am EDT
ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a new partnership with Productsup, a P2C software company. The Wish global online marketplace has selected Productsup’s product-to-consumer (P2C) platform, a leading commerce solution, to simplify how merchants manage their product data on Wish.

As part of this new partnership, Wish merchants will be able to access Productsup’s platform via an integration, allowing them to manage and integrate their product catalogs to the Wish marketplace with more ease, accuracy, and speed. Productsup provides businesses with enhanced visibility and control over their product data to ensure they understand consumer expectations and better maximize their sales.

“We’re a global ecommerce platform, and our merchants typically sell across several marketplaces - which can make maintaining a unified presence a very complex process. For this reason, we’re thrilled to have found a P2C management partner in Productsup,” said Sarah Luo, VP, Merchant Operations.

“At Productsup, we know how hard it is to be a merchant today, as you need to keep up with all of the individual platform requirements and formats for different marketplaces when uploading your product catalog. Together with Wish, we look forward to helping merchants streamline and automate this process,” said Saskia Van De Ven, SVP, Global Partner Organization, Productsup.

Wish continues to invest in enhancing the merchant experience. Recently, Wish announced a partnership with eDesk - an ecommerce customer support platform aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.

About Wish:

Wish (ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

About Productsup

Productsup frees brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces from commerce anarchy. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 300 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at www.productsup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook; priorities; strategic direction; partnership with Productsup, and its impact on merchant experience; business operations; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 716 M - -
Net income 2022 -463 M - -
Net cash 2022 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 218
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Duration : Period :
ContextLogic Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,78 $
Average target price 3,09 $
Spread / Average Target 294%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe Yan Chief Executive Officer
Vivian Liu Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tanzeen M. Syed Chairman
Pai LIu Director-Data Science
Jerry Louis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-74.82%525
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-46.48%168 330
MEITUAN INC.-44.63%98 400
PINDUODUO INC.-5.95%69 326
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-33.13%45 386
SHOPIFY INC.-75.15%43 544