  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ContextLogic Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WISH   US21077C1071

CONTEXTLOGIC INC.

(WISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wish : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 12

07/22/2021 | 09:06am EDT
Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Wish will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.wish.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 664-1138 toll-free domestically and at (470) 414-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 6896494.

Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Wish’s SEC filings.

About Wish

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, Wish has become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 192 M - -
Net income 2021 -378 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 198 M 6 198 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 65,5%
Technical analysis trends CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,00 $
Average target price 17,10 $
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piotr Szulczewski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajat Bahri Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline D. Reses Executive Chairman
Pai LIu Vice President-Data Science
Thomas P. Chuang Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-45.18%8 702
SNAP INC.26.60%103 095
ANGI INC.-12.54%7 258
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-34.10%7 182
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
MOMO INC.-5.44%3 205