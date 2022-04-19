Log in
    CONTX   SE0014731154

CONTEXTVISION AB (PUBL)

(CONTX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/19 10:14:30 am EDT
10.06 NOK   +1.31%
02:34pSOON TO COME : Q1 2022 Financial Report
PU
03/31CONTEXTVISION : Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
03/31ContextVision presents Annual Report 2021
AQ
Soon to come: Q1 2022 Financial Report

04/19/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
The Q1 2022 Financial Report will be released on Thursday, April 21st, at 08:00.

There will be a virtual recording released on the 22nd of April, at 16:00 CET.

Disclaimer

ContextVision AB published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 102 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net income 2022 31,3 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
Net cash 2022 52,4 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 768 M 86,7 M 87,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
EV / Sales 2023 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CONTEXTVISION AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
ContextVision AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTEXTVISION AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,93 NOK
Average target price 13,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fredrik Palm Chief Executive Officer
Markus Hokerberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Olof Sandèn Chairman
Gunnar Läthén Chief Technology Officer
Martin Hedlund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTEXTVISION AB (PUBL)-39.82%87
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-26.36%29 041
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-27.16%8 267
OMNICELL, INC.-33.54%5 211
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-22.12%3 736
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-27.77%2 918