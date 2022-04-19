|
Soon to come: Q1 2022 Financial Report
The Q1 2022 Financial Report will be released on Thursday, April 21st, at 08:00.
There will be a virtual recording released on the 22nd of April, at 16:00 CET.
|All news about CONTEXTVISION AB (PUBL)
|Sales 2022
102 M
11,5 M
11,5 M
|Net income 2022
31,3 M
3,55 M
3,55 M
|Net cash 2022
52,4 M
5,94 M
5,94 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|24,2x
|Yield 2022
|3,84%
|Capitalization
768 M
86,7 M
87,1 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,04x
|EV / Sales 2023
|6,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|53
|Free-Float
|30,0%
|Chart CONTEXTVISION AB (PUBL)
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends CONTEXTVISION AB (PUBL)
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|9,93 NOK
|Average target price
|13,00 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|30,9%