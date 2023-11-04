Contil India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Contil India Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 70.83 million compared to INR 51.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 72.59 million compared to INR 51.85 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.92 million compared to INR 1.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.94 compared to INR 0.52 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.94 compared to INR 0.52 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 127.99 million compared to INR 97.88 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 132.15 million compared to INR 99.62 million a year ago. Net income was INR 4.14 million compared to INR 3.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.34 compared to INR 1.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.34 compared to INR 1.17 a year ago.