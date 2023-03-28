Advanced search
Agricultural Tires: Continental in Cooperation with other Tire Manufacturers Presents Agro Tyre Pressure App

03/28/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Press Release
March 28, 2023
Agricultural Tires: Continental in Cooperation with other Tire Manufacturers Presents Agro Tyre Pressure App
  • The Agro Tyre Pressure application combines the databases of pressure, load & speed tables of different manufacturers
  • The app provides easy and quick access to correct tire pressure data and is now available for iOS and Android
  • The app is available in English, French, German and Polish
The Agro Tyre Pressure App combines tire data from different manufacturers.

Hanover, Germany, March 28, 2023. Continental is now offering the Agro Tyre Pressure App, in cooperation with other tire manufacturers. This application combines the databases of each manufacturer like pressure, load and speed tables. The app is now available in English, French, German and Polish for iOS and Android.

In agriculture, the variety of vehicles, applications and implements require regular and appropriate adaptation of tire pressures to ensure their service life and other key performances like traction, fuel savings and soil protection. Usually, after identifying the axle loads and speed of use, the farmer should refer to the manufacturer's documentation to define the right pressure. If the farmer has multiple brands of tires on the fleet of agricultural vehicles, this gets even more complicated. The main challenge for the farmer: where to find all relevant information? The new smartphone application provides easy and quick access to correct tire pressure data. By selecting load, speed, size and the tire brand, this new app truly supports farmers and dealers in their daily work.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
