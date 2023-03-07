Advanced search
Annual figures and outlook for 2023 at Continental

03/07/2023 | 11:50pm EST
HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Continental will present its final business figures for the past year on Wednesday and will provide an outlook for the rest of 2023. According to preliminary data, the Hanover-based DAX-listed corporation was able to generate more sales, but remained under pressure financially due to high additional costs for energy, transport and materials. In addition to a detailed review, CEO Nikolai Setzer and CFO Katja Dürrfeld also want to talk about the prospects for the coming months.

According to the key data, 2022 revenues rose by a good 17 percent to 39.4 billion euros. However, the adjusted profit margin probably slipped 0.6 points to 5 percent compared to 2021. Conti continued to have a tough time in its traditional supplier business as covid lockdowns in China and shortages of parts and raw materials slowed global auto production. However, the tire business actually performed slightly better than previously expected.

The company did not yet provide any information on net income. After the first three quarters, Continental had accumulated a loss of €216 million due to high write-downs./jap/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL AG -0.38% 72.72 Delayed Quote.29.90%
DAX -0.60% 15559.53 Delayed Quote.11.75%
