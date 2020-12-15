CONTINENTAL AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 37 407 M 45 468 M 45 468 M Net income 2020 -505 M -614 M -614 M Net Debt 2020 4 568 M 5 552 M 5 552 M P/E ratio 2020 -44,9x Yield 2020 2,10% Capitalization 22 001 M 26 745 M 26 742 M EV / Sales 2020 0,71x EV / Sales 2021 0,63x Nbr of Employees 233 688 Free-Float 54,0% Chart CONTINENTAL AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 113,42 € Last Close Price 110,00 € Spread / Highest target 50,9% Spread / Average Target 3,11% Spread / Lowest Target -40,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CONTINENTAL AG -4.56% 26 703 DENSO CORPORATION 16.79% 42 795 APTIV PLC 28.09% 32 849 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 1.17% 22 047 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 10.11% 18 595 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. -4.50% 18 401