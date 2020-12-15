Log in
CONTINENTAL AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
12/15 03:59:47 pm
114.075 EUR   +3.70%
04:13pCONTINENTAL AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
12/10CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12/10CONTINENTAL : Develops Sensor-based Inspection Service for Conveyor...
PU
CONTINENTAL AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank

12/15/2020 | 04:13pm EST
Michael Punzet from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 37 407 M 45 468 M 45 468 M
Net income 2020 -505 M -614 M -614 M
Net Debt 2020 4 568 M 5 552 M 5 552 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,9x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 22 001 M 26 745 M 26 742 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 233 688
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 113,42 €
Last Close Price 110,00 €
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-4.56%26 703
DENSO CORPORATION16.79%42 795
APTIV PLC28.09%32 849
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD1.17%22 047
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.10.11%18 595
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-4.50%18 401
