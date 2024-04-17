Continental AG specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tires and automotive equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - automotive systems (49%): basic brakes (No. 1 worldwide), electronic braking circuits (No. 2 worldwide), chassis components, control systems, etc.; - tires (33.4%): automobile, motorcycle, light, industrial and farm trucks tires, etc.; - technical elastomers (17.6%): products made of rubber (belts, tubing, and hoses), plastic materials for the automotive, railroad, mining, and similar industries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (19.1%), Europe (29.4%), North America (26.6%), Asia (20.7%) and others (4.2%).