CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
Today at 05:49 pm
Analyst Jose Asumendi from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price remains set at EUR 76.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Delayed Xetra - 11:35:07 2023-08-09 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|68.86 EUR
|-1.46%
|-6.26%
|+23.01%
Today at 07:46 am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+23.01%
|15 300 M $
|+13.47%
|15 728 M $
|+0.76%
|14 535 M $
|+4.72%
|17 061 M $
|+7.16%
|13 131 M $
|+5.17%
|9 851 M $
|+18.05%
|9 708 M $
|+22.09%
|9 041 M $
|+27.68%
|8 610 M $
|+12.35%
|8 536 M $