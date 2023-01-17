Advanced search
    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:18 2023-01-17 am EST
68.24 EUR   +0.74%
05:39pCONTINENTAL AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02:52pContinental earnings margin for 2022 near lower end of outlook, preliminary figures show
RE
02:21pContinental Releases Preliminary Figures for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 – Adjusted Free Cash Flow Below Target Range
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CONTINENTAL AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating

01/17/2023 | 05:39pm EST
RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 59.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 39 079 M 42 211 M 42 211 M
Net income 2022 594 M 642 M 642 M
Net Debt 2022 3 722 M 4 020 M 4 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 13 648 M 14 742 M 14 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 197 442
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 68,24 €
Average target price 76,11 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Setzer Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Scholz Head-Finance & Treasury, Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Dürrfeld Head-Group Finance, Controlling & IT
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG21.01%14 663
DENSO CORPORATION-0.34%37 944
APTIV PLC9.04%27 515
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.57%18 277
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.48%16 055
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.4.96%13 991